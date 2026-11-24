Get festive for less with Target's Black Friday sale up to 50% off on toys, tech and more.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below* Target's Black Friday sale is on, and the savings are bigger than ever.

You'll find up to 50% off top tech from Beats and Bose, popular toys like Hot Wheels, Barbie, and Monster Jam, and great home deals on Cuisinart, Keurig, and GreenPan. Check out our list of the best deals and grab your favorites before they sell out! This Black Friday, Disney+ and Hulu are bringing back two of the year's best streaming offers.

Also read 50+ Best Early Black Friday Deals You Shouldn't Wait to Shop

Now through Monday, Nov. 30, eligible new and returning subscribers can sign up for the Disney+, Hulu Bundle for just $4.99/month for 12 months, a savings of over 61% per month*, making it easier than ever to enjoy a full year of streaming at an exceptional value. Get the deal here. Savings compared to current reg. monthly price. Ends 11/30.

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Offer for ad-supported Disney+, Hulu Bundle plan only. $4.99/mo for 12 mos, then $12.99/mo . 18+. Terms apply. * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies.

Although we share our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing them. We have not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, are not selling or distributing them, and are not making any representations about their safety or quality. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication. Body found in Baytown Public Works Dept. after reported crash: Police