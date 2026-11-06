Shootout leaves 1 Colorado police officer, suspect killed; 4 others hurt, authorities confirm

Authorities in Lakewood, Colorado say a report of a suspicious man on a city bus led to a deadly exchange of gunfire Thursday night that left the man and a police officer dead and three other officers and a civilian hurt.

Police in Lakewood, Colorado gave an update Thursday night on an officer-involved shooting, which left one agent dead and three others injured. One civilian was also injured.

The suspect was killed by police. Lakewood, Colorado police responded Thursday night to a reported suspicious person attempting to board a city bus. Police said as soon as officers made contact, a shootout began, ending with the suspect and one officer dead and three other officers and a civilian wounded. Authorities have not yet released the name of the officer who died in the line of duty or the suspect.

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Authorities in Lakewood, Colorado say a report of a suspicious man on a city bus led to a deadly exchange of gunfire Thursday night that left the man and a police officer dead and three other officers and a civilian hurt. Police said they responded at approximately 6:30 p.m. MT to a report of a suspicious person who was attempting to board a Denver Regional Transport District bus.

The man was believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run earlier in the day, Lakewood Police spokesman John Romero said.

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"Almost immediately upon contacting that suspect, that suspect opened fire on Lakewood agents," Romero said. The man was shot by Lakewood Police and pronounced dead at the scene. A civilian was also injured and was taken to an area hospital. Lakewood Police responded at approximately 6:30 p.m. MT to a report of a suspicious person who was attempting to board a Denver Regional Transport District bus.

When police made contact, a shootout began, leaving the man and one officer dead and four"During the gunfight, four Lakewood police agents were hit by fire," Romero said.

"We are very sorry to report that one of those agents has been pronounced dead of their injuries. " Witnesses told KDVR-TV that they heard rapid gunfire and as many as eight or nine shots. Bullet holes were visible in the windows of the bus. EMS took the three police officers to Denver Health Medical Center, where a growing number of first responders from multiple agencies were gathering Thursday night.

At some point during the incident, a red vehicle crashed into the rear of the bus, but police said they did not have information on what led to the crash and whether it was connected to the suspicious man police had been contacted about. , saying it was "deeply concerned by the shooting" that occurred aboard an RTD-contracted operated bus.

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"Our thoughts are with those affected by this incident. The safety and well-being of our customers, employees and partners remain our highest priority," the statement read.

"We just want the family to know that we love them, that we're here for them, and Lakewood Police Department is a family, and we will be here for each other," he said. He also thanked fellow first responders and the community who have reached out to the police department. Authorities have not yet released the name of the officer who was killed as a result of the shooting or the suspect.

There was no information available as of Thursday night on the extent of injuries or conditions of the three officers or the civilian. Information for this story came from Lakewood Police, the Denver Regional Transit District and KDVR-TV. This story was reported from Orlando.