Shooting near White House raises security concerns

A copper jacket of a bullet was found near the scene of a shooting close to the White House in Washington, Sunday, May 24, 2026, raising concerns about the security of the presidential residence.

A copper jacket of a bullet was found near the scene of a shooting close to the White House in Washington, Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The incident has raised concerns about the security of the presidential residence. U.S. Secret Service Police officers were seen placing crime scene tape around the area, and people were observed watching the scene unfold. A hole in the wall of a building near the scene has also been reported. The motive behind the shooting is still unclear, and an investigation is underway.

The incident has sparked concerns about the safety of the White House and its occupants. In related news, a Southern California chemical tank may have a crack that could lower the risk of explosion, Democrats are vowing a redistricting counterpunch but are facing hurdles Republicans don't, and Iran's soccer federation has moved its World Cup base camp to Mexico from the US.

Additionally, a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the air, Fatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, has celebrated her 69th birthday at Berlin Zoo, and a photo captures tear gas drifting across a mountain road during Bolivia protests





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

White House Shooting Security U.S. Secret Service Police Copper Jacket Bullet Crime Scene Tape Hole In Wall Motive Investigation Safety Southern California Chemical Tank Crack Risk Of Explosion Democrats Redistricting Counterpunch Hurdles Republicans Iran's Soccer Federation World Cup Base Camp Mexico US Dog Statue New York Warehouse Fatou Gorilla Birthday Berlin Zoo Tear Gas Bolivia Protests

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. Secret Service Shooting: Two Shot Near the White HouseThe incident occurred one block away from the White House and was reported to have occurred near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW. There was conflicting information about the number of shots fired.

Read more »

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting with Secret Service outside White HouseA law enforcement official says the Secret Service has shot a person near the White House and that a bystander also was shot.

Read more »

White House shooting: Gunman shot by Secret Service, bystander also hitThe White House was locked down on Saturday after sources tell FOX that a gunman fired toward the building.

Read more »

Person Dies After Shooting at White House Security OfficersA person who approached a White House security checkpoint and began firing at officers has died, according to federal officials. The U.S. Secret Service said in a statement late Saturday that the person approached a checkpoint shortly after 6 p.m. ET, removed a weapon from his bag, and began firing at posted officers.

Read more »