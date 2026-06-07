Shooting near England's World Cup training base injures nine, raising security concerns ahead of tournament

A shooting occurred near the England national team's World Cup training base in Kansas City, injuring nine people and prompting a major police response just days before the squad's arrival.

A major security incident has emerged ahead of the World Cup , with nine individuals injured in a shooting near the training base for the England national team.

The event took place on Troost Avenue in Kansas City around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Police responded to reports of gunfire, arriving to find a crowd dispersing and three adult females injured at the scene; they were transported to a hospital. In total, nine adults sought treatment for non-life threatening injuries at various hospitals. No suspects are in custody, and patrols remain heavy as the investigation continues.

The location is approximately four miles from the England squad's training facility and team hotel, both of which will be used during the tournament's early stages. This incident occurs just days before the team is scheduled to arrive in Kansas City. The England team has been conducting World Cup preparations in West Palm Beach, Florida, and most recently played a warm-up friendly against New Zealand in Tampa, winning 1-0 with a goal from captain Harry Kane.

Their next match is against Costa Rica on Wednesday in Orlando before they depart for Kansas City on June 13. During the initial phase of the tournament, England will train at Swope Soccer Village, the home of Sporting KC's reserve team and academy. Authorities are coordinating with tournament security to assess the situation and ensure safety for all participating teams and fans.

The shooting has raised concerns about security protocols in the host city, especially with high-profile teams beginning to arrive. Local officials have assured the public that law enforcement is fully engaged and that the incident appears isolated. The England camp has not yet released an official statement regarding the shooting, but the event undoubtedly adds a layer of tension as final preparations are underway.

Fans and media are closely watching developments, hoping for a swift resolution and minimal impact on the tournament's start. The World Cup is set to begin later this month, with matches across multiple U.S. cities. Kansas City is one of the host locations, and the proximity of this violence to the England team's base has sparked discussions about the broader security measures being implemented. While no direct link to the tournament has been suggested, the timing is particularly sensitive.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and appealing for witnesses to come forward. The community has been urged to remain calm and report any suspicious activity. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges of hosting a global event in an era of heightened security concerns. Organizers have long planned extensive safety protocols, but unforeseen events like this test those preparations.

The England team's itinerary remains on track, with travel plans proceeding as scheduled. Players and staff are likely to be briefed on the situation by security advisors. The focus now shifts to ensuring that the World Cup proceeds without further disruptions. As more details emerge, the international football community will be watching how local authorities and tournament organizers respond.

The safety of players, officials, and supporters remains the top priority. This shooting, while unfortunate, is not expected to alter the match schedule or training arrangements at this time.

However, it underscores the need for vigilance in the coming weeks. The incident has also drawn attention to the area around Troost Avenue, which has seen previous bouts of violence. Community leaders are calling for renewed efforts to address underlying social issues. The World Cup presents an opportunity for positive global engagement, but it also highlights urban challenges in host cities.

Balancing celebration with security is a delicate task. The coming days will reveal whether this was an isolated act or part of a broader pattern. For now, the investigation continues, and the England team prepares to land in Kansas City with the world watching





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World Cup England Football Team Kansas City Shooting Security Training Base Troost Avenue Harry Kane Swope Soccer Village Police Investigation

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