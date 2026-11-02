One Dead After Shooting Near Birmingham Legion Field During Magic City Classic

Birmingham police investigate a shooting near Legion Field during the Magic City Classic that killed one person and injured eight others.

Birmingham law enforcement officials have confirmed that one person is dead and eight others suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting near Legion Field on Saturday evening. The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on an avenue located behind the south endzone stands of the stadium. Authorities are actively working to identify the perpetrators involved in the exchange of gunfire that left the community shaken.

The Magic City Classic football game between Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University is a historic event held annually at this venue. The location of the shooting behind the south endzone stands has raised immediate concerns among fans and local residents about safety measures at large public gatherings. The Birmingham Police Department is treating this as a serious criminal investigation.

Also read Magic City Classic Shooting: 9 Shot, 1 Dead in Birmingham

The Birmingham Police Department is urgently asking the public to assist in their investigation by sharing any video footage captured during the time of the shooting. Officials emphasized that authorities are particularly interested in footage that may show the avenue behind the stadium or the individuals involved. The department has provided a specific link for the public to submit tips and video evidence to help solve the case.

Police spokespersons have not yet released the identities of the deceased or the injured individuals as family notification protocols are currently underway. Investigators are currently combing through digital evidence and interviewing witnesses who were in the vicinity of the south endzone stands during the shooting. The department has emphasized that they are working to identify the shooter or shooters as quickly as possible.

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This incident serves as a stark reminder of recent violence at similar venues, such as the shooting that injured at least 12 people on October 24, 2026, near Florida A&M's football stadium. That event occurred following a homecoming game, and while the circumstances were distinct, it highlights the ongoing challenges security teams face in protecting attendees at large sporting events across the United States.

Security teams at Legion Field and other major sporting venues are under increased scrutiny to ensure the safety of thousands of attendees. The location of the shooting behind the south endzone stands has prompted questions about perimeter security and crowd control during high-profile college football games. Police are currently reviewing security camera footage from the stadium's perimeter to identify potential suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the Saturday evening incident is encouraged to contact the tip line immediately to aid in bringing those responsible to justice. The community is being asked to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to local authorities. The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to be released as the case develops.

The victims are receiving medical attention at local hospitals, with the majority sustaining non-life-threatening wounds. The fatality has devastated the local community, which has long been a center for African American culture and college football tradition. Residents are mourning the loss of life and calling for stronger measures to prevent future violence.

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Birmingham Police Department investigators are also looking into the motive behind the shooting. Initial reports suggest that the violence may have been targeted rather than random, though officials have not confirmed specific details. The investigation is complex, and detectives are following multiple leads to ensure that all aspects of the crime are thoroughly examined.