A man in his 50s was hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting near the Ballard Bridge on Monday. Police arrested a suspect in his 30s who allegedly became involved in an argument over signs. Two other individuals were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

An image of Seattle Police Department officers at the scene of a shooting that occurred on Nov. 23, 2026. A man was seriously injured in a shooting near the Ballard Bridge in Seattle on Monday, and a suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Seattle Fire Department crews responded at 5:38 p.m. to reports of a shooting near 15th Avenue Northwest and Northeast Leary Way. They treated two people: a man in his 50s who was taken to a hospital in serious condition and a nonbinary person in their 40s who had minor injuries and stayed at the scene with law enforcement. Police said the suspect, a man in his 30s, remained at the scene, cooperated with officers and was taken into custody.

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The two people had been near the base of the northbound Ballard Bridge ramp and apparently were arguing over whose sign was best, police said. A video of masked ICE agents arresting a father and his adult daughter inside an Alaska Airlines jet bridge at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday morning has since gone viral and sparked outrage. A semi hauling a Costco trailer rolled over on a Tacoma highway ramp after hitting a guardrail.

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King tides, plus two Thanksgiving-week storms, could boost coastal flooding risk from Grays Harbor to Willapa Bay. Westport, Ocean Shores, Long Beach, and later Puget Sound are being monitored. A three-car crash in Renton sent several people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after witnesses reported a stolen vehicle ran a red light and the occupants tried to flee, police said.

A South Carolina woman was arrested in Port Angeles after investigators say she used someone else’s identity and artificial intelligence technology in an attempted vehicle purchase valued at more than $70,000