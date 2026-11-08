Shooting inside Indiana Walmart leaves 25-year-old woman dead; teen gunman in custody

Video posted to social media showed multiple police cars in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter, at 1100 5th Ave.

The scene drew a large police response, with the Hammond Fire Department and the Lake County Coroner also on site. Police in Hammond, Indiana were responding to a deadly shooting inside a Walmart store Monday morning, with officials saying an employee shot and killed a co-worker after an argument.

Police in Hammond, Indiana were responding to a deadly shooting inside a Walmart store Monday morning, with officials saying an employee shot and killed after an argument. The shooting took place just after 9 a.m. inside the Walmart North Supercenter store, at 1100 5th Avenue, Hammond Police Department Cpt. Steve Kellogg said in a statement.

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According to the website, the store opened to customers at 6 a.m.Police were first notified of the incident after an off-duty officer working store security reported a shooting inside the store, and a suspect was in custody, Kellogg said. A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting unfolded after an 18-year-old male suspect was speaking with a 25-year-old female employee.

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The encounter escalated to a verbal argument and then turned physical, police said, with the suspect taking out a gun and shooting the woman multiple times. Police said the teenage gunman then walked a few aisles over, put his gun down and waited for officers to arrest him. He was then taken into custody. The scene drew a large police response, with the Hammond Fire Department and the Lake County Coroner also on site.

Video to social media showed multiple police cars in the parking lot of the store. A statement from a Walmart spokesperson sent to NBC Chicago said “We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Hammond, IN store. We’re working closely with authorities as they continue investigating. ” Police said the incident was isolated, and there was no known threat to the public. The store will remain closed for the remainder of the store.