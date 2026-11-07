Shooting in south Columbus sends 1 to hospital

Police are investigating after a shooting on Columbus' south side sent one person to the hospital late Friday night.

Police are investigating after a shooting on Columbus' south side sent one person to the hospital late Friday night. One person at the scene was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

They are expected to recover from their injuries. Police are looking for information on what led up to the shooting. Anyone can leave an anonymous tip with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. Two shot, killed in Delaware Friday morning in apparent murder-suicide A deadly shooting involving two family members is under investigation after Delaware police were called to a home on Exeter Drive Friday morning.

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Delaware policeA state senator criticized The Ohio State University’s decision to retain Les Wexner’s name on campus buildings. State Sen. Bill DeMora of Columbus spoke out aftInvestigators are trying to determine how a bicycle rider died after being hit by a car. The crash happened at about 6:39 p.m. on Kenny Road just north of PrestoJudge Richard Wetzel delivered a verdict Friday in the sexual assault trial of Gary "Tom" Keesee Jr., following testimony from three women.