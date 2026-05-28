Shooting in Fairmount Park leaves man and woman hurt on Wednesday, police say

A man and a woman were shot in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park on Wednesday evening, police said.

A shooting in Fairmount Park left two people hurt on Wednesday evening, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Officers were nearby when they head gunshots ring out near the 4700 block of Chamounix Drive around 8:13 p.m. on May 27, according to the Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

When police got to the scene, they saw a Jeep with bullet holes driving very fast away from the scene so they pulled it over, Small said. Inside the Jeep they found a 27-year-old woman in the passenger seat with gunshot wounds to her neck, back and leg as well as a 28-year-old man in the drivers seat with two gunshot wounds to his leg.

The Jeep was found to have at least seven bullet holes in the passenger side door window and investigators believe the shooter was standing very close when they opened fire, Small said. SkyForce10 was over the scene on Wednesday night where a large police presence could be seen blocking off an area of the park. Nearby, five police cars were visible near a dark-colored vehicle in what looked like a parking lot.

Small said that there were dozens of people at the Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park having a picnic when the shooting happened but they were not involved.





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