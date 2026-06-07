Shooting in Columbus Leaves Two Adults Hurt

Two adults were shot in a shooting incident on the south side of Columbus, with two people in custody and two suspects still at large.

Officers were called to the scene on the 200 block of East Hinman Avenue around 9:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found two adults who had been shot.

Police are investigating after two people were hurt in a shooting Saturday night on the south side of Columbus. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals in stable condition. They're expected to survive their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the felony assault unit at 614-645-4141. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. Two people are in custody and police are searching for two other suspects following a shooting that triggered a massive manhunt and shut down a major Ohio highwA man was rushed to a local hospital after he was shot in Linden overnight.

Few details were immediately available, but ABC 6 confirmed that the shooting took plThe Memorial Tournament is shaping up for a long Sunday. After multiple weather delays during the third round, play was finally suspended for good at 5:55 p.m.JTAt least 12 people were wounded as gunfire erupted Saturday near a busy street festival in Ohio.

Some people at the event in Toledo scrambled for cover while otColumbus Police confirmed a shooting involving a minor reportedly shot in the neck Saturday morning. One person was shot near Walden Park and transported to a





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Columbus Shooting Felony Assault Crime Stoppers Police Investigation Manhunt

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