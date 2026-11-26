Authorities are investigating after a shooting during a football game between Teaneck and Hackensack high schools left one man dead on the eve of Thanksgiving.

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Teaneck High School was hosting Hackensack High School on the eve of Thanksgiving when police heard gunshots at around 7:15 p.m. near Cranford Place, located adjacent to the football field. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound and rendered aid before he was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. MINNESOTA HOMECOMING SHOOTING SUSPECT OUT ON BOND AFTER GUNFIRE SENDS FOOTBALL FANS FLEEING; 3 OTHERS ARRESTEDThe victim has not been identified by authorities.

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The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said the victim was an adult male and not a current student at either school. Witnesses told WABC that the victim was a 19-year-old man who had attended both high schools but recently graduated from Hackensack. Witnesses also told the outlet that the shooting happened while halftime activities were going on after a gun was pulled during an argument.