Shooting During Eagles Super Bowl Parade Leaves Two Women Injured

A shooting incident marred the celebrations of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade, resulting in two women being injured. Police have apprehended a suspect and investigations are ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred during the Eagles Super Bowl Parade. Two women were injured in the incident, and a man has been charged in the shooting. According to police, the double shooting occurred near the 2300 block of Ben Franklin Parkway at around 2:35 p.m., outside the parade footprint. Police say a 27-year-old woman was shot in her left leg, and a 20-year-old woman was shot in her upper left thigh.

According to Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore, the 27-year-old woman and her boyfriend tried to cut through the crowd to the portable toilets. That's when the police source says the boyfriend was punched in the face, and a fight started between him and a group of men. During the fight, someone fired a gun, striking the two victims. Both victims were taken to Presbyterian Hospital by medics where they are currently listed in stable condition. Police say no crime scene has been located, but a weapon was found. 28-year-old Brandon Ramos was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and other related charges. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department. Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential. A year ago, during the Kansas City Chief’s celebratory parade after their Super Bowl win, one person was shot and killed in a mass shooting that sent terrified fans running for cover. A mother of two children was killed in the shooting. 21 people were injured in that shooting, including at least eight children





fox5ny / 🏆 587. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SUPER BOWL PARADE SHOOTING PHILADELPHIA INJURIES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Super Bowl Odds: Chiefs Favored By 1.5 Points Over Eagles in Super Bowl 59The latest hypothetical odds if the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Read more »

Super Bowl Predictions: 5 Super Bowl 59 Bets to Make Right Now for Chiefs vs EaglesJason Logan breaks down the five best Super Bowl predictions to make right now including game totals, player props, and Super Bowl MVP.

Read more »

Eagles Super Bowl: Fans grocery shop early ahead of Super Bowl LIXEagles’ fans headed out to the grocery stores to prepare early for Super Bowl Sunday.

Read more »

Super Bowl Props that Pop - Bets for Chiefs-Eagles Super BowlLiz Loza and Daniel Dopp examine the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl matchup and offer their favorite prop bets for the game.

Read more »

Super Bowl 2025: Chiefs and Eagles Clash in Rematch of 2023 Super BowlThe Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off in a Super Bowl rematch, with the Chiefs aiming to become the first team to win three consecutive championships. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 9th in New Orleans.

Read more »

Eagles Soar to Super Bowl Favorites After Super Bowl LIX WinFollowing their victory in Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles have quickly become the frontrunners to win next year's Super Bowl, capturing the most bets and handle in ESPN BET's futures market. Their odds have shortened significantly, and they are now tied for second with the Baltimore Ravens in the 2026 Super Bowl odds. Meanwhile, other teams like the Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills are also attracting significant betting action.

Read more »