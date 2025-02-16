Shooting Disrupts Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade

A shooting incident during the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory parade resulted in two women being injured. The incident occurred as fans gathered along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to celebrate the team's win.

A shooting incident marred the celebratory atmosphere of the Philadelphia Eagles ' Super Bowl LIX victory parade on February 14, 2025. The incident occurred at approximately 2:35 p.m. on the 2300 block of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway , a short distance from where Eagles players and team officials were delivering speeches on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. According to Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore, the shooting stemmed from a dispute over the portable toilets.

A 27-year-old woman and her boyfriend allegedly attempted to cut the line, leading to a physical altercation. During the melee, a man identified as 23-year-old Carlos Ramos allegedly fired shots, injuring the 27-year-old woman in the leg and a 20-year-old bystander in the thigh. Both victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Ramos was apprehended by authorities shortly after the incident and is currently in custody. The shooting cast a shadow over the otherwise joyous celebration marking the Eagles' Super Bowl triumph





