Shooting Attacks Kill One, Wound Five in Central Israel and West Bank

A Palestinian citizen of Israel carried out multiple shootings near the West Bank boundary on Sunday, killing one Israeli and wounding five others before being killed by police. The attack came amid heightened tensions following the October 7 assault.

On Sunday, June 7, 2026, a series of shooting attacks in central Israel and the occupied West Bank left at least one person dead and five others wounded, according to Israel i rescue services.

The assailant, identified as a Palestinian citizen of Israel from the Arab town of Taybeh, was shot and killed by Israeli police. The attacks began around 10:30 a.m. at a gas station near Kokhav Yair, a town on the Israeli side of the boundary with the West Bank. Additional shootings were reported in the towns of Tsur Natan, Tsur Yitzhak, and near the Israeli settlement of Sal'it inside the West Bank.

Large numbers of Israeli soldiers conducted searches on the ground and by air for other possible attackers, but police confirmed there was only one assailant. Residents were ordered to stay indoors, and children remained in lockdown at schools. The regional council head, Oshrit Gani Gonen, expressed shock that the attacker was an Israeli citizen, noting that since the October 7 attacks, they had feared infiltrations from across the border but not from within.

The incident highlights the complex security challenges in the region, where internal and external threats sometimes overlap. Authorities have not yet determined a motive, and investigations are ongoing. The victim killed was an Israeli man; the shooting that killed him occurred on the Israeli side of the boundary, not inside the West Bank, as initially reported. The wounded were taken to hospitals for treatment, with some in serious condition.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions following the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led assault on southern Israel, which sparked the ongoing war in Gaza. While that attack was carried out by militants from Gaza, Sunday s shootings involved a Palestinian citizen of Israel, a category that includes individuals who have Israeli citizenship but are ethnically Palestinian. This has raised concerns about internal radicalization and the potential for lone-wolf attacks.

Israeli security forces have stepped up patrols in mixed Arab-Jewish areas and along the separation barrier. The government has called for unity and vigilance, while Arab leaders have condemned the violence and urged calm. The shooting underscores the fragile security situation in Israel and the occupied territories, where sporadic attacks occur despite extensive security measures.

The international community has been closely monitoring developments, with the United States and European Union offering condolences and reiterating support for Israel s right to defend itself. Meanwhile, humanitarian groups have called for addressing the root causes of violence, including the ongoing occupation and lack of political progress. As the investigation continues, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the persistent cycle of violence that affects both Israelis and Palestinians.

The injured survivors face long recoveries, and the affected communities are grappling with fear and grief. Local authorities have increased security in schools and public places, and psychological support services have been mobilized. In the broader context, this attack occurs at a time of intense diplomatic activity aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, with mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States shuttling between parties. The shooting could complicate these efforts, as each side blames the other for incitement.

Nevertheless, Israeli and Palestinian security officials have coordinated to prevent further escalation. The coming days are likely to see heightened security alerts across the country as the holiday season approaches. The response from both the public and officials indicates a determination to maintain normalcy while remaining vigilant. This story has been corrected to reflect accurate locations and details. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Shooting Palestinian Citizen Taybeh Attack

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Soldiers Kill Seven-Month-Old Baby in West Bank ShootingA seven-month-old Palestinian baby was killed and his parents wounded when Israeli soldiers fired on their car in the West Bank, the latest violence in the ongoing conflict.

Read more »

Israeli soldiers kill seven-month-old Palestinian baby in West Bank shootingA seven-month-old Palestinian baby was killed and his parents wounded when Israeli soldiers opened fire on their vehicle in the occupied West Bank. The military says it is reviewing the incident.

Read more »

Israeli Military Kills 7-Month-Old Palestinian Baby in West BankIsrael has killed at least 240 Palestinian children in the West Bank since October 2023.

Read more »

1 dead and 4 wounded in shootings near the West Bank, Israel’s rescue servicesSeveral shooting incidents occurred in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and nearby Israeli towns. At least one man died, and four others were wounded, according to Israel’s rescue services.

Read more »