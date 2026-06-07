Shooting at Toledo Festival Injures 12, Two Critical

A shooting near the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio, wounded 12 people, two critically, with no arrests made. Police believe at least two shooters exchanged fire and are seeking public assistance in identifying suspects. The incident, described as unprecedented in scale, is under investigation.

on Saturday, prompting some attendees to seek cover while others rushed to assist those who had been wounded. Two victims remained in critical condition and no arrests had been made hours later, according to Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan.

Authorities have urged festivalgoers to share photos or videos that could help investigators identify those responsible. The violence occurred close to the Old West End Festival, an annual event featuring live music performances and tours of historic homes. In a statement, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said:"I am deeply concerned about the situation in Toledo tonight. Summer festivals should be safe spaces for families to spend time together without fear of violence.

"What Police Say Happened Speaking at a televised press conference, Heffernan said officers received reports of gunfire at about 5:37 p.m. and responded immediately. "It appears as though there were at least two shooters. I think they were probably shooting at each other and what ended up happening was at least 12 people were struck with bullets," Heffernan said.

"Two of them critical. " Heffernan said preliminary evidence suggested at least two people were firing at each other and confirmed no suspects were in custody as of Saturday evening. Speaking at the same press conference, investigative Lieutenant Dan Gerken said detectives were interviewing victims and witnesses while examining available footage from the area.

“We’re talking to multiple people including victims, witnesses, reviewing camera footage,” Gerken said, adding: “we’re going to need the community’s help when the time comes. ”Gerken also described the scale of the incident as unprecedented in his experience.

“I've been around the police department we all have for a long time within the city as far as violence this is this is over the top. ”Those injured ranged in age from 14 to 61, with the majority believed to be in their early 20s, according to Heffernan. Several videos shared on social media appeared to show people fleeing as gunshots rang out, while emergency personnel attended to individuals who seemed to have been injured.

Fire Chief Allison Armstrong said road closures and heavy traffic caused by people leaving the festival made access to hospitals challenging. Despite those difficulties, emergency crews were able to transport all victims from the scene within an hour, according to The Associated Press. Kevin Berry was attending the event with friends, sitting in the neighborhood arboretum and listening to live music, when he heard multiple gunshots.

After looking up, Berry said he saw a firearm being thrown to the ground less than 50 feet away. Police officers already stationed at the festival responded immediately. Berry, who served in the Navy and has medical training, began searching for anyone who might need assistance. He said he encountered at least five people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Festival's Future Unclear The Old West End Festival is a two-day event held in Toledo’s historic district, featuring live entertainment, food vendors, shopping opportunities and guided tours. George Kral, the city’s safety director, said officials were consulting with organizers about whether the festival would continue for the remainder of the weekend, according to The Associated Press.





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