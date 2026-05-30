Shonen Jump Struggles With New Manga Series Amid Changing Trends

Weekly Shonen Jump, the best-selling manga magazine of all time, faces challenges with new series as industry trends shift towards shorter runs. A promising new series by Akira Inui, 'Kinato's Magic', risks cancellation after just 21 chapters due to low Japanese readership and engagement, contrasting with another new series that maintains stable popularity. The magazine typically gives new manga 40-60 chapters to prove viability, but some promising titles are discontinued after only 20 chapters based on reader ratings and viewership. The fate of 'Kinato's Magic' will hinge on first volume sales on July 3rd, 2026.

Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Bleachbecame the best-selling manga magazine of all time. Launched in 1968, the magazine has serialized countless incredible manga series and one-shots over the decades.

Shueisha’s most famous magazine thrives even now, especially considering how trends have changed significantly from the past. Now, most series barely even reach 300 chapters before concluding their stories, granted that they don’t get cancelled ahead of time. Even industry hits such asdidn’t reach 300 chapters and ended only five to six years after their debuts.

Each year, the magazine also includes several new series in its roster, which naturally means that just as many manga will have to stop serialization to make room. Normally, Shueisha waits around a year for a manga to release 40–60 chapters and at least a couple of volumes to see if it’s worth continuing.

However, there are also times when several series, regardless of how promising they may be, end up being discontinued in around 20 chapters due to low viewership and reader ratings. , as the series will reach its finale on March 29th, 2026, with Chapter 21. One of the most promising Shonen Jump series, which debuted in February this year, has yet to generate enough hype and is at risk of getting axed. is the first serialized manga by Akira Inui.

He has previously worked on several one-shots for the platform, and his manga began serialization on February 8th, 2026. Despite having an interesting premise and an impressive art style, the manga hasn’t received a positive reception since its debut. While there are some international readers looking forward to the series’ continuation, the reception in Japan is significantly worse. Kinato’s MagicCompared to that,‘s reception has been stable since its debut, and the series continues to grow in popularity.

The manga began serialization in the last week of January and has released 14 chapters since then. The promotional videos of both series crossed 100k views on YouTube in just two weeks, whileis stuck at 13k views. The difference is significant, and with this level of reception, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the manga gets axed.

The manga’s future will also depend on the sales of the first volume, which is set to be released on July 3rd, 2026.centers around Shirokiba, who returned to the small island he grew up on after becoming a pro wrestling champion. However, he finds out that his homeland has been overrun by mysterious aliens and uses his skills to take them down. The manga is available on the official app of Manga Plus and the Viz Media website.





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Weekly Shonen Jump Manga Serialization Kinato's Magic Akira Inui Cancellation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Witness the Magic of a Full MoonriseA rare second full moon, also known as a Blue Moon, is expected to appear this week. To witness its magic, it's essential to plan precisely.

Read more »

Shonen Jump to Cancel Yet Another Major 2026 SeriesAnother major player in the manga game has ended.

Read more »

Shonen Jump’s Newest Sensation Continues Its Rise With a New MilestoneIchi the Witch has achieved a new milestone, proving that it has become one of the leading Shonen Jump series.

Read more »

Shonen Jump Reveals Exciting New Lineup For June After Major CancellationThe Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will be introducing three new series in June this year after major cancellation.

Read more »