Shonen Jump Readies Three New Series After Alien Headbutt Departure

Weekly Shonen Jump has confirmed that three new series will emerge in its place starting next week, following the departure of Alien Headbutt on chapter #16. The new series feature the creative duo of Robinson Haruhara and Taishi Tsutsui, Kento Terasaka, and Reiya Machida.

Weekly Shonen Jump has confirmed that three new series will emerge in its place starting next week, following the departure of Alien Headbutt on chapter #16.

These new series feature the creative duo of Robinson Haruhara and Taishi Tsutsui, Kento Terasaka, and Reiya Machida. With some like Terasaka being established creators returning for another serialization in Shonen Jump, it's an exciting time for those wishing to see them get a chance in manga's most popular magazine, provided they too can dodge the axe.

The first new series, Animal Signal, appears to use the world of animals as its draw, focusing on a group of investigators working at a zoo, benefiting from Tsutsui's visual style to blend great character interactions with zany animals. However, the series teases additional twists, primarily involving its central girl and the supposedly unique abilities she boasts as part of the Animal Countermeasures Center.

Meanwhile, HAL FORMULA appears to take the continuing focus on sports, dating back to when creator Terasaka was an assistant under Tadatoshi Fujimaki, creator of Kuroko's Basketball, as well as multiple sports serializations of his own. Finally, Cannon Master is the first serialization by Reiya Machida, who has been creating noteworthy one-shots since 2019, with this being the first to get a full series in Weekly Shonen Jump.

Little is known about the series other than it being possibly the latest battle fantasy to join the publication, which is perhaps the safest of the three formulas featured in this latest batch. Time will surely tell whether Cannon Master becomes a long-running hit to dodge the Shonen Jump cancellation machine, but it's clear that Machida's entry to the magazine is a momentous occasion





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Weekly Shonen Jump Alien Headbutt Animal Signal HAL FORMULA Cannon Master Robinson Haruhara Taishi Tsutsui Kento Terasaka Reiya Machida

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