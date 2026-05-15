Shona McGarty sparks romance rumours with EastEnders co-star after red carpet snaps

Shona McGarty, 34, had enjoyed a night out with Tony Discipline, her EastEnders co-star, at the Women's Football Awards last week. She shared snaps from the event on Instagram with a caption alluding to a potential romance between the pair.

Shona McGarty has sparked romance rumours with her EastEnders co-star Tony Discipline after the pair posed for cozy red carpet snaps together. The actress, 34, had enjoyed a night out with the soap star at the Women's Football Awards last week and shared snaps from the evening on Instagram.

The post sparked a sea of comments speculating whether Shona and Tony were 'soft-launching' their romance, as they had previously enjoyed a mini-reunion and shared a snap together for St Patrick's Day in March. Shona split from her fiancé David Bracken in November, just months after they had got engaged. She recently opened up about her struggles with anxiety before entering the jungle and is encouraging others to put their phones away for improved mental health.

The actress and reality-star advised, 'For anyone struggling with anxiety, I would honestly recommend putting your phone away. Go somewhere with someone that you love dearly, whether it be a family member or partner, no distractions. '





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Shona Mcgarty Tony Discipline Eastenders Romance Rumours Women's Football Awards Mental Health Anxiety

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