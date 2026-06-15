Shona McGarty Sparks Fresh Romance Rumours with Ex-EastEnders Co-Star Tony Discipline After London Outing

Shona McGarty and Tony Discipline, former EastEnders co-stars, were seen on a boozy day out in London, sparking romance rumours. affectionate moments, including a kiss on the head, were captured. This follows earlier speculation after the Women's Football Awards and comes amid Shona's recent split from her fiancé. She finished third in I'm A Celebrity and has spoken openly about mental health improvements gained from disconnecting.

Shona McGarty, known for her role in EastEnders and recent appearance on I'm A Celebrity , has sparked fresh romance rumours with former co-star Tony Discipline .

The pair were spotted on a boozy day out at Studio 228 in London, displaying affectionate behaviour that has captured public attention. Photographs from the outing show Tony wrapping his arms around Shona from behind and planting a kiss on her head, moments that echo their on-screen chemistry from the soap opera.

Shona, who recently competed in the reality series, appeared incredibly happy and at ease, showcasing her figure in a stylish ensemble consisting of a red and black bikini top peeking from under a cut-out matching bodysuit, paired with denim shorts and black knee-high boots. Tony complemented her look with a simple black shirt and shorts.

Their reunion follows earlier speculation after they cosied up for photos at the Women's Football Awards, an event where Shona shared celebratory pictures on Instagram, prompting fans to wonder if they were 'soft-launching' a romantic relationship. Comments flooded her post with queries about their status, highlighting the public's fascination with their potential romance. Shona's personal life has been under scrutiny following her split from fiancé David Bracken in November, shortly after their engagement.

This recent development with Tony, with whom she shared a memorable on-screen partnership as Whitney Dean and Tyler Moon, adds another layer to her evolving narrative. Tony departed EastEnders in 2013 after two years, while Shona remained until 2023, making their current reunion particularly noteworthy for long-time viewers. Their appearance together also comes after a mini-reunion in March for St Patrick's Day celebrations, indicating a rekindled friendship that may be blossoming into something more.

The timing coincides with Shona's rising popularity post-I'm A Celebrity, where she finished third, a journey that itself was filled with its own romance rumours involving co-star Aitch, which she later clarified as a sibling-like bond. Beyond the gossip, Shona has been open about her mental health struggles, using her platform to advocate for digital detoxes and mindfulness.

She revealed that before entering the jungle, she was constantly glued to her phone, unable to engage in deep conversations or find peace. The experience of being completely present without distractions helped her manage anxiety and build genuine connections. She now encourages others to disconnect, spend quality time with loved ones, and adopt healthier habits like avoiding alcohol, caffeine, and sugar. Her message is clear: true presence fosters mental well-being.

As rumours swirl about her and Tony, Shona continues to navigate fame with candour, turning her personal trials into public lessons while fans eagerly watch to see if this on-screen romance will translate to real life





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