Shomo of Beartooth opens up about being gay, mental health struggles, and marriage

Shomo, the lead singer of Beartooth, shares his personal journey of coming out as a gay man and dealing with mental health struggles, including depression and substance abuse. He also discusses his marriage to Fleur Shomo and the couple's decision to end their nearly 14-year relationship.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding my personal life as of late and I feel compelled to set the record straight before it affects those I love any further.

I am a proudly gay man. This is something I’ve been unpacking and reckoning with in my life for quite some time now. It’s been difficult to navigate the feelings surrounding the subject and figure out what to do with this fact. When it comes to my art/Beartsooth, I have always strived to chase who I am in the deepest part of my soul from album to album.

As you could gather if you’ve followed the band at all in the earlier years, there are 4 very self deprecating albums about exploring my religious upbringing, depression, self hatred, and hopelessness. I am grateful for all these albums, yet feel embarrassed at times that I wouldn’t allow myself to really dig up the roots for so long. Shomo was a part of the metalcore band Attack Attack! , which he left in 2012.

He shared at the time that he was leaving the band on ‘good terms’ and that he would continue making music. While leaving Attack Attack! In 2012, Shomo opened up about facing mental health struggles.

‘I have horrible clinical depression and have for years. as you may have heard from my speeches i gave during about the last 6 months or so of my touring career with AA i have been suicidal since middle school. I’ve struggled on and off with eating disorders, self image problems since i was announced as the frontman a few years ago, and various substance abuse and addictions for about the past year.

Having thousands of people tell you your a ‘fat piece of s***’ isn’t exactly the easiest thing to deal with at 17, and i could imagine ever. I am very scatter brained and just kinda am ranting so deal with me for this being so all over the place. ’ He continued, ‘I love all of the guys that have ever been involved in AA. Great dudes, very supportive as well.

Starting about a year ago i started to really go into a downward spiral mentally. Having panic attacks, mental breakdowns, cutting myself off from the world for weeks at a time, writing insanely depressing songs, not too fun. I had a lot of stress in my life/demons haunting me and in no way wanted to face it head on and deal with it. As you may have guessed this doesn’t help problems in the least.

’ Shomo has been the lead singer of the band Beartooth since 2012, notoriously writing songs for the band while he was still a member of Attack Attack!. Beartooth has released five studio albums during their tenure, with the most recent — ‘The Surface’ — dropping in 2023. In March 2026, Shomo deleted his Instagram account after the band released their new single ‘Free.

’ At the time, Shomo debuted a new appearance that led Atilla frontman Caleb Shomo to comment on the situation. Caleb Shomo Was Married to Fleur Shomo. Our nearly 14yrs of marriage was wonderful and full of so much fun, adventure & love. Nobody will know anything about our marriage like we do.

And no one can ever truly know what depths of love exist between two people unless they are those people. I already miss it & my husband more than anything. Our story was a good one. And now it’s done.

I hope anyone in the world going through this finds hope & courage & I hope the fans can continue to support Caleb. For now I’m going to keep focusing on what I can control & continue living my life trying to achieve what I want to achieve.

And if I keep saying hi to as many dogs as possible along the way, then I’m sure things will slowly get better, day by day, piece by small piece, bird by bird. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at NASCAR Legend Kyle Busch’s Cause of Death Reveale





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