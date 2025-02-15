Shohei Ohtani Throws First Bullpen of Spring Training, Nears Return to Pitching

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani throws his first bullpen of spring training, signaling progress in his recovery from elbow surgery. He remains a designated hitter for the team's opening games in Japan but hopes to return to pitching soon.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani took a major step toward a potential return to the mound, throwing his first bullpen of spring training on Saturday. This signifies a significant milestone in his recovery from the elbow surgery he underwent following the 2023 season. Ohtani's last appearance on the pitching mound was on August 23, 2023, while playing for the Los Angeles Angels.

The reigning World Series champion and National League MVP has been limited to a hitting role since joining the Dodgers in 2024. However, he recently showcased his progress by throwing on flat ground earlier in the week, leading up to this crucial bullpen session. While the Dodgers have ruled out Ohtani as a pitching option for their season-opening games in Tokyo against the Chicago Cubs on March 18 and 19, manager Dave Roberts expressed optimism about Ohtani's potential return to pitching sooner rather than later.The 30-year-old Ohtani disclosed that he had thrown a sweeper for the first time on Wednesday, incorporating it into his other pitches. He is also recovering from a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, sustained while sliding into second base during the World Series. Despite this setback, Ohtani has been actively participating in workouts, though he acknowledges that his range of motion is currently restricted. Last season, Ohtani played 159 out of 162 games as the team's designated hitter, garnering his third MVP award, his first in the NL. He also achieved the historic feat of joining the 50/50 club by hitting 54 home runs and stealing 59 bases. He concluded 2024 by winning The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year for the third time, tying with basketball legend Michael Jordan.





FOXSports / 🏆 280. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Elbow Surgery Pitching Return MLB

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani throws first bullpen of springShohei Ohtani took his most significant step to date in his rehab as a pitcher on Saturday, throwing his first official bullpen session of the year.

Read more »

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani throws first bullpen of springShohei Ohtani took his most significant step to date in his rehab as a pitcher on Saturday, throwing his first official bullpen session of the year.

Read more »

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani throws 1st BP of spring training, taking a step toward possibly pitchingLos Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani threw his first bullpen of spring training on Saturday, taking a step toward possibly pitching for the first time since 2023. The reigning World Series champion and National League MVP has not pitched in the big leagues since he was with the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 23, 2023.

Read more »

Shohei Ohtani Shows Off Power in First Batting Practice of Spring TrainingShohei Ohtani, in his first batting practice of spring training, showcased his prodigious power, hitting nine home runs in 13 swings. Although he is recovering from shoulder surgery and still working his way back to 100%, Ohtani is hopeful of being the Dodgers' designated hitter by opening day. The Dodgers are planning for Ohtani to return to two-way duties, balancing his workload on the mound and at the plate.

Read more »

Shohei Ohtani is donating $500,000 to help firefighters and others affected by the LA wildfiresLos Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is donating $500,000 to help firefighters and others affected by the area's deadly wildfires

Read more »

Shohei Ohtani Makes Generous Donation in Wake of L.A. FiresLos Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani made a generous donation as fires burn the L.A. area.

Read more »