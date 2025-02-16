Shohei Ohtani's Spring Training Bullpen Session Impresses Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani's impressive performance in his first bullpen session of spring training has Dodgers coaches and executives buzzing. Despite undergoing surgery on his left shoulder just three months ago, Ohtani looked sharp, throwing fastballs in the mid-90s and displaying smooth mechanics. While he still needs to clear many hurdles before returning to the mound, Ohtani's progress is encouraging and has the Dodgers excited about his potential for a successful two-way season.

Mark Prior admits he's not easily fazed by anything he sees during spring training . Over his eight years as the Dodgers ' pitching coach, he's witnessed Cy Young Award winners, highly touted prospects, nine-figure free agent signings, and more injury rehabilitations than he cares to remember. However, watching Shohei Ohtani this week has left Prior and the other coaches and executives at Camelback Ranch astounded.

'It's crazy to think that this guy had surgery on his left shoulder in November,' Prior said on Saturday. 'He doesn't look like he's missed a beat.' Even though Ohtani's surgery, which took place just three months ago, was on his non-throwing left shoulder, Prior wasn't entirely sure how sharp the two-way superstar would appear once he started throwing off a mound again during spring training. The procedure, after all, delayed Ohtani's throwing program this winter, dashing the already slim chances of him being ready to pitch by Opening Day. It also added another layer of complexity to his ongoing recovery from a 2023 Tommy John revision, introducing another variable into the second major elbow rehab of Ohtani's MLB career. But on Saturday, in Ohtani's first bullpen session of camp, the Dodgers were reminded of just how effortlessly the two-way star can make even an extended recovery seem manageable. In 14 pitches, all of which were four-seam and two-seam fastballs, Ohtani was already up to 92 to 94 mph, according to manager Dave Roberts. 'The ball was coming out really good,' Roberts said. 'I think he seemed pretty pleased with it.' When asked for his assessment of the session, the veteran pitching coach couldn't help but express his amazement at what he saw. 'There's not a lot of things that, at least, kind of surprise me,' Prior said. 'But he looks really good. And that is surprising for a guy who's had surgery. I know it's not his throwing shoulder, but it doesn't look like his left shoulder has been impacted, at least visually to the naked eye. I'm sure he feels stuff here and there, but overall, he looks really good.' Ohtani still has many hurdles to clear before he steps back onto a big league mound. Though he was nearing facing hitters at the end of last season - when he was limited to designated hitting duties while gradually increasing his post-Tommy John throwing program - Ohtani had to restart his pitching progression this winter, with his surgery on the torn labrum he sustained in the World Series shortly after the Dodgers' championship parade. When spring training began at the start of last week, the 30-year-old was still restricted to flat-ground throwing sessions. It was only on Wednesday that he threw his signature sweeper in catch play for the first time. Saturday's bullpen, however, marked a significant step in Ohtani's pitching comeback. Afterward, he described the session as simply 'good.' The only real hiccup of the day came from the ball-tracking technology intended to record movement data on each of his pitches. It malfunctioned until his final two throws. 'Unfortunately, technology was not necessarily our friend today,' Prior joked. But even to the naked eye, Ohtani's delivery appeared smooth to the Dodgers' coaching staff, with the right-hander working exclusively out of the stretch. 'I think right now he's just trying to find some rhythm and some timing,' Prior said of Ohtani's decision to avoid a full wind-up. 'Probably generating a little bit of energy and trying not to put as much stress initially on the arm.' The fact that his velocity was already in the mid-90s was another source of optimism. 'For the first day,' Roberts said, 'that was great.' The Dodgers are still deliberating how they will integrate Ohtani - who is expected to be ready to hit in time for Opening Day and return to the mound by May - back into the starting rotation. Roberts said the team aims to have Ohtani face hitters in live batting practice before camp concludes next month. Once the regular season starts, they will try to create more simulated environments to help him build up, rather than sending him on a standard minor league rehab assignment that would force him to miss MLB games as a designated hitter. 'It's going to be unique and we're going to have to do it on the fly,' Prior said. 'We saw what he did last year trying to rehab and hit. That seemed to turn out pretty well, at least on the offensive side of the ball. It's probably going to be some version of that. 'Great thing is, Shohei's really dedicated to his craft. Really dedicated and really meticulous about what he does. He communicates very well on what he needs those days to get ready. So we're just going to have to be nimble and we're going to have to adjust.' Looking at the bigger picture, those are dilemmas the Dodgers are more than happy to have. For a year, they've been eagerly awaiting to watch Ohtani resume full-time two-way duties





