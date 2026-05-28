Shohei Ohtani Not Satisfied Despite Another Brilliant Two-Way Performance

He hit a leadoff homer, then threw six hitless innings. But he still found a way to criticize himself.

Shohei Ohtani didn’t allow a hit over six innings, but he still thought he could have pitched better. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland.

A little late-breaking news here: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has been knocked out of the French Open in the second round. He had a 5–1 lead in the third set but lost in five—6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 1-6, 1-6—as he struggled with cramping. He had won five straight tournaments before Roland Garros. Shohei Ohtani had another jaw-dropping performance on Wednesday night against the Rockies, but he still wasn’t satisfied with how he played.

Ohtani hit a leadoff home run and followed that up with six hitless innings on the mound. It was the second straight game in which he hit a leadoff homer as the pitcher, and the third time in his career that he’s done so. He remains the only pitcher in MLB history ever to hit a leadoff homer. So what’s there to complain about?

Ohtani issued four walks and had one hit-by-pitch. Only 56 of the 99 pitches he threw were strikes—his lowest strike rate in any of his nine starts this season. Ohtani also allowed one run. He walked the leadoff batter in the fourth, hit the next batter and then allowed a run to score after two groundouts.

He might not have been as sharp as he would have liked to have been, but he’s still yet to allow more than two runs in a start this season. The Hurricanes have done a complete 180 after coming out flat in the first game of the Eastern Conference Final. Carolina stomped the Canadiens in Game 4 last night, 4–0, to take a 3–1 series lead.

Montreal will have to win on the road on Friday to extend its season.in Game 4. They gave the puck away too many times, allowed too many easy scoring chances and committed too many penalties. The game really got away from Montreal in the final minutes of the first period. Carolina struck first with a power-play goal with five minutes left in the period, then added two more goals in a span of less than three minutes.

The Canadiens were outshot 16–5 in the period. And how did they respond after having a chance to regroup in the dressing room? By only mustering six shots on goal in the second period. This series has been remarkably lopsided.

Carolina has 136 shots on net over the four games, compared to just 65 for Montreal. That doesn’t inspire confidence that the Habs can force a Game 6. The Phillies starter did not allow a run over seven innings in his team’s win over the Padres yesterday to stretch his scoreless streak to 44 ⅔ innings. That’s the longest stretch without allowing a run by any Phillies pitcher since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893.

The record was previously held by Hall of Famer Grover Alexander, who pitched 41 straight scoreless innings in 1911. The streak is the seventh longest in MLB history. Orel Hershiser holds the overall record at 59 innings. Sánchez was the runner-up for the NL Cy Young last season and is well on his way to contending for the award again this season.

His strong start yesterday dropped his ERA to 1.47, the lowest in the majors among qualified pitchers. Georgia coach Kirby Smart floated an idea this week that would spell doom for college sports. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images, Albert Breer analyzes what’s next for Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorby after the NCAA denied his request to have his eligibility reinstated for 2026.

Breer also provides updates on the Vikings’ general manager search and what the return could look like if the Eagles trade A.J. Brown.metrics used for the College Football Playoff selection process.. That’s two straight games with two homers for Alvarez. He now has 20 on the year, tied with Munetaka Murakami for the most in the AL.

Six of them have come against Texas.on a line drive to shortstop. by Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson to get his team out of a bases-loaded jam. Dan Gartland writes Sports Illustrated’s flagship daily newsletter, SI:AM, and is the host of the “Stadium Wonders” video series. He joined the SI staff in 2014, having previously been published on Deadspin and Slate. Gartland, a graduate of Fordham University, is a former Sports Jeopardy! champion .





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, Kiké Hernández Exit Tuesday’s Game EarlyTwo players appeared to suffer unrelated injuries in the Dodgers' game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, each serious enough to force them out of the gam

Read more »

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Provides Shohei Ohtani Update After Hit By Pitch, Early ExitLos Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani exited Tuesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ohtani had been hit by a pi

Read more »

Shohei Ohtani Losing Ground in NL Cy Young Race As Workhorses EmergeThe Dodgers star is putting up incredible numbers on the mound, but he finds himself in a highly competitive field of contenders for the pitching honor.

Read more »

Dodgers flirt with no-hitter in win over Rockies — despite Shohei Ohtani’s F-bombThe F-bomb said it all. On a night he pitched six hitless innings against the Colorado Rockies, Shohei Ohtani still was not happy with his stuff.

Read more »