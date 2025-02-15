Shohei Ohtani Impresses in Spring Training Pitching Debut

Shohei Ohtani throws 14 pitches, including fastballs, in his first spring training pitching outing with the Dodgers. Manager Dave Roberts praises Ohtani's delivery, velocity, and command.

The Dodgers' two-way superstar made his return to the mound in a spring training outing, throwing 14 pitches to a crowd of 1,000 fans in Glendale, Arizona. Ohtani, who was recently awarded Rookie of the Year in his first season with the Dodgers as a DH, relied exclusively on two-seam and four-seam fastballs during his brief appearance. Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts praised Ohtani's performance, noting his smooth delivery, impressive velocity, and good command.

Reports indicate Ohtani was hitting between 92-94 mph on the radar gun, a testament to his quick progress in the off-season. Roberts highlighted Ohtani's focus on both his velocity and the movement of his two-seamer, emphasizing his keen understanding of his own pitching arsenal. This first spring training outing was a positive start for Ohtani as he prepares for another season with the Dodgers. In his inaugural season as a designated hitter, the Japanese phenom showcased his remarkable offensive prowess, slashing .310/.390/.646 with 54 home runs, 130 RBIs, and 59 stolen bases. While his primary role with the team remains as a hitter, Ohtani's ability to pitch at a high level adds another dimension to the Dodgers' lineup and makes him one of the most unique and exciting players in all of baseball.The Dodgers' front office remains optimistic about Ohtani's progress and his ability to contribute both offensively and on the mound. His return to the pitching mound after a strong season as a hitter is a promising sign for the team's future success





