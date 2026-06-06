Shohei Ohtani greets Jen Pawol in her first MLB game of the season behind the plate at Dodgers

Jen Pawol is umpiring her first big league game of the season

LOS ANGELES — Jen Pawol, who made history last year as the first woman umpire in the major leagues, worked her first big league game of the season Friday night.greeted her leading off the bottom of the first inning as he customarily does with the umpire in each of his at-bats.

Pawol, 49, umpired during spring training for the third straight year but she did not get one of the permanent staff openings. Instead, she is part of She became the first female major league umpire on Aug. 9, 2025, and worked a total of five big league games last season. In 2024, she became the first woman to umpire big league spring training games since Ria Cortesio in 2007.

Pawol has been a minor league ump since 2016 and has worked at Triple-A since 2023. Dontrelle Willis: I 'Would Love' To See Brewers Acquire Tigers Ace Tarik SkubalLongest Home Runs in MLB HistoryDontrelle Willis: I 'Would Love' To See Brewers Acquire Tigers Ace Tarik SkubalLongest Home Runs in MLB HistoryFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

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