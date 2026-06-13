Shohei Ohtani Feels Great After Knee Check, On Track to Pitch Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is expected to pitch on Wednesday against Tampa Bay after exiting a recent game as a precaution for his knee. Manager Dave Roberts confirmed Ohtani feels great after treatment and throwing practice, while he also noted Ohtani remains on track as a hitter. Roberts will miss Sunday's game for his daughter's graduation.

. He left Thursday night’s 8-6 win at Pittsburgh in the seventh inning and then rested during Friday's 8-2 loss in the series opener at Chicago.

“We took him out of the game the other night just for precautionary,” manager Dave Roberts said Saturday. “Yesterday, treated it up, today he feels great. All the confidence that he can go out there and hit, feel good, not regress at all. ” Ohtani, 31, remains on track to pitch Wednesday against Tampa Bay.

The 6-foot-4 right-hander tested how his knee feels with his throwing motion by playing catch in the outfield before Saturday's matchup with the White Sox. Ohtani, who had surgery on his left knee in September 2019, batting .305 with 13 homers and 40 RBIs in 67 games for the NL West leaders. On the mound, the reigning NL MVP is 6-2 with a 1.06 ERA in 11 starts.is expected to make his next scheduled start on Tuesday against the Rays.

The left-hander left in the fifth inning on Thursday night because of a left hamstring contusion.

“Yesterday I talked to him and he is a little sore, which is understandable, but he’ll be ready to go on Tuesday,” Roberts said. Roberts, 54, is going to miss Sunday's series finale against the White Sox. Bench coach Danny Lehmann is going to run the team while Roberts attends his daughter's college graduation.

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