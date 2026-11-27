Speaking to the Japanese media this week, the two-way star says delaying his pitching starts until deeper into the season is one option to keep him at his best physically for the postseason.

Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani walks toward the dugout after the fourth inning of a game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Dodger Stadium.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers have been discussing the best way to keep him healthy as a two-way player in 2027 in anticipation of the lockout ending their ability to communicate for much of the offseason. Teams and players will not be able to communicate after Dec. 1 when MLB owners are expected to impose a lockout in response to the expiration of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement.

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“I wonder about that,” Ohtani said in a translation provided by Naoyuki Yanagihara in Sports Nippon. “It’s a decision the team will make so it’s not something that can be decided solely on my own. We have already discussed some aspects of it. It’s not that there’s only one option but rather that we will continue the conversation with several plans in mind.