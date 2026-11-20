Shohei Ohtani has extended his New Balance endorsement through the end of his playing career, a deal believed to be the first lifetime sponsorship for a baseball player, and the brand will add his name to its Sports Research Lab in Boston.

Shohei Ohtani and New Balance have officially agreed to extend their contract through the remainder of the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar's playing career. This historic agreement was announced on Friday and represents a significant milestone in athlete branding and corporate sponsorship.

The long-term extension includes the addition of Ohtani's name to the brand's Sports Research Lab at the company's headquarters in Boston. This naming honors his extensive contributions to athlete research, innovation, and product development within the footwear and apparel industry.

Also read Shohei Ohtani extends deal with New Balance for remainder of playing career

Ohtani first signed with New Balance in 2023, the same year he committed to a then-record 700 million dollar, 10-year deal with the Dodgers. That initial partnership began after he spent his first six seasons in Major League Baseball with the Los Angeles Angels.

The four-time MVP described the relationship as a true partnership built on mutual trust. He stated that New Balance saw him as more than just an athlete from the start, and that dynamic has only grown stronger over time.

Ohtani emphasized that he always felt like a genuine partner whether he was testing products, sharing feedback, or helping shape new ideas. This deep level of involvement has allowed New Balance to expand its presence in his native Japan significantly.

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In Japan, the brand previously featured musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto as a brand ambassador and featured artist. Ohtani's new lifetime deal now solidifies his role as the face of the company in that market alongside his global impact.

Ohtani, who is 32 years old, recently finished second in the National League Most Valuable Player race behind Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. The award race concluded after a season where injuries limited his availability on the mound.

Last season, Ohtani batted .275 with 30 home runs and 81 RBIs in 135 games. He posted those numbers despite a significant absence from pitching that affected his overall performance metrics for the year.

In 14 mound starts, he went 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts. He did not pitch after July 3 due to knee and biceps injuries that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Those injuries led to his worst offensive numbers since he joined the Dodgers in 2023. The physical setbacks also contributed to an offensive slump that lingered into the playoffs for the team.

Ohtani has maintained direct input into the design of his footwear and apparel throughout his tenure with New Balance. He prefers a simple style for his lifestyle lines and specific performance features for his on-field gear.

Masahiro Uchida, New Balance's general manager of athlete signature product, noted that Ohtani is very quick and clear with his design input. Uchida highlighted that Ohtani always prefers a soft hand feel for performance spikes.

The brand and Ohtani have been working on adjustments during the offseason to address specific performance concerns. They plan to reconfigure the design of his spikes after Ohtani noted moments of slippage on the heel of his landing foot when pitching.

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Those planned changes follow a season where injuries limited his time on the mound significantly. The technical adjustments are aimed at improving stability and preventing future issues with his cleats.

The New Balance extension now covers the same span as his Dodgers contract, tying his playing future and his signature apparel line together for the long term. The deal deepens a partnership that began in 2023.

This new agreement puts Ohtani alongside other superstar athletes with lifetime deals. It joins a list that includes LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo with Nike, and Damian Lillard with Adidas.

The naming recognition at the Boston headquarters serves as a permanent testament to his impact on product development. It highlights how athletes are now central to the innovation process for major sportswear brands.

Ohtani's ability to influence product design while maintaining elite performance levels has set a new standard for endorsements. The trust between the athlete and the brand remains the foundation of this extended partnership.

The deal ensures that Ohtani's presence will continue to drive marketing and research initiatives for New Balance for the rest of his career. It marks a new era of athlete-centric sponsorship agreements in professional sports.

His status as one of the most marketable athletes in the world is further cemented by this historic contract. The lifetime nature of the deal underscores his enduring influence on the game of baseball and global sportswear trends.