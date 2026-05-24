Shogun Series Delivers Epic Visual Spectacle and Layered Storytelling, Earning a 99% Positive Rotten Tomatoes Rating and 18 Emmy Awards

While the show has earned a well-deserved 99% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating from critics, it is far from its greatest achievement. In 2024, Shōgun became the first Japanese-language series to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series, and as the winner of 18 categories at the 76th Primetime and Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the show set a new record as the most awarded single season of television in Emmy history. With such an impressive legacy, it is hardly surprising that audiences and critics alike want to see more of Shōgun, and the series has been renewed for two more seasons.

Many TV series have been presented as 'the next Game of Thrones' since the groundbreaking TV show ended, in the hope of recreating the same magic and spectacle.

Unfortunately, the shows we thought would be the next Game of Thrones have often fallen flat, without the epic source material or budget to convey the story onscreen. One of the central themes of the series is the way in which the best candidates for leaders are often the people who are not trying to be, and this perfectly describes a historical drama that could fit the description.

Hulu's historical drama miniseries, Shōgun, has just ten episodes and can be binged over a weekend, yet it carries the visual spectacle and layered storytelling usually found in a much longer series





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