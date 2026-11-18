SSVFX, which has worked on 'Shōgun' and 'Game of Thrones', has appointed Jennifer Thompson as Head of Studio.

Thompson is returning to the Screen Scene Group-owned company, having previously worked there a management consultant and exec producer. She has worked at European VFX studios such as Trixter in Germany, where she was Head of Production, and MPC Film in the UK.

She has credits for the likes ofIn her new role, Thompson will lead on a new phase of development, look to strengthen international partnerships and drive opportunities across feature film and high-end TV.

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‘s VFX industry is attempting to capitalize on the introduction of an enhanced 40% tax credit, which offers qualifying international productions opportunities to undertake large-scale visual effects work in the country. “I’m delighted to return to SSVFX at such an exciting time for the studio and the wider Irish VFX industry,” said Thompson. “I’ve always admired the ambition, artistry and collaborative spirit of the team, and it’s a privilege to be part of its next chapter.

She boards a leadership team at SSVFX that also includes VFX Supervisor Donal Nolan, who joined earlier this year and was a former Creative Head of Studio at Milk VFX in Dublin. He leads the studio’s creative operation alongside longstanding SSVFX VFX Supervisor Ronan Gantly, and the team also includes Head of Production Ciarán Keenan. Jake Walshe, CEO of the Screen Scene Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jennifer back to SSVFX.

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She knows our people, our culture and what makes this studio special. Together with Donal, Ronan and Ciarán, we’ve brought together an exceptional depth of creative and production leadership, with experience spanning some of the world’s most respected VFX facilities and ambitious international productions.

“We’ve built a studio in Dublin with a reputation for delivering world-class visual effects, and the strength of this team gives us an exciting opportunity to build on that success. Our focus is on deepening our relationships with filmmakers and production partners, bringing more ambitious projects to Ireland and continuing to develop the extraordinary talent we have here.

” Thompson added: “With an incredible depth of creative talent, experienced production leadership and new opportunities opening up for Ireland internationally, we’re in a fantastic position to build new partnerships, embrace emerging technologies and take on even bigger and more ambitious projects. ”‘Dancing With The Stars’ Finale Will Go Live Across The Country For First Time