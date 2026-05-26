Shogun on Hulu: A Game of Thrones-like Epic Set During Japan's Unrest

Shōgun is an 11-episode series that combines political intrigue, brutal violence, and personal growth, set against the backdrop of the tenuous relationship between the West and Japan in the early 17th century. The show delves into the personal struggles of its characters and the need to choose a side in a rapidly changing world.

There is a historical epic masterpiece on Hulu that is like if Game of Thrones were set in the world of 2003's The Last Samurai.

There aren't very many historical or fantasy epics on television, a result of the huge cost that comes with depicting massive armies, breathtaking worlds, and vast ensemble casts. Those kinds of stories tend to be reserved for the big screen, like with the Tom Cruise-led The Last Samurai. Shōgun is another of these shows that can be found on Hulu.

The 2024, 10-episode series is one of the best titles in the historical or fantasy epic genres, and with a second and third season on the way, it's a good time to watch. The series is based on the 1975 novel by James Clavell, which was previously adapted into a 1980 miniseries. It stars Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne, a Protestant English maritime pilot who lands in Japan with his crew in the year 1600.

His arrival comes at a time of great upheaval in the island country





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Historical Epic Fantasy Epic Relationship Between The West And Japan Political Intrigue Violent Conflict Religious Conflict Personal Growth Samurai Culture And Beliefs Societal Changes Political Manipulation The Arrival Of Western Influence The Relationships Between Different Clans And The Technological Innovations During The Earl The Political Landscape Of Japan At The Time

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sydney Sweeney's Americana Movie Lands on Hulu Ahead of Streaming Debut – No Negative ReviewsSydney Sweeney's Americana movie, an R-rated crime story, is set to make its streaming debut on Hulu (via Disney+) on June 26, following a theatrical release in August 2025. The movie, directed by Tony Tost and starring Sweeney as Penny Jo Poplin, received mixed reviews but was a commercial failure at the box office.

Read more »

New Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Paramount+, and HBO Max Releases, Series Updates, and Movie TrailersIncludes reviews and trailers for Murder Mindfully, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Season 2, Jae-seok's B&B Rules, The Kid Who Stops Time, Chinese star Dylan Wang's new sci-fi movie, an upcoming slasher film starring porn stars, and Hugh Jackman's movie leaving HBO Max soon.

Read more »

Thunder vs Spurs Computer Picks: Our Best Player Prop Projections for Game 4Our Thunder vs. Spurs prop projections for Game 4 predict a monster game from Victor Wembanyama.

Read more »

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 4Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals is a close-out game, though the Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping it won’t be their last game at Rocket Arena this season.

Read more »