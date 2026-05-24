Shoes & Trainers Worn by Royals: How the Royal Family Redefines Traditional Regal Style

The article highlights the trend of members of the Royal Family choosing smart-casual looks over high-end designer ensembles, focusing on affordable, accessible pieces. It discusses their preferences for trainers and mentions specific trainers worn by each royal.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. The shift made by members of the Royal Family towards smart-casual looks has made their aesthetic feel more relatable, with an increased focus on affordable, accessible pieces.

One particular item leading this shift is trainers, with several royals showing a clear preference for the style. Princess of Wales - Veja: Princess Kate is a dedicated fan of Veja's gold Esplar trainers. The style is a brand staple, delivering a clean, versatile aesthetic that teams with everything from smart tailoring to casual weekend looks. They're currently reduced to £98, making it a great time to snap up a pair.

Queen Camilla - Eliot Zed: Queen Camilla favours the Avril style from Eliot Zed. Crafted from luxurious Italian suede, the trainers feature a cushioned footbed and contrast patent heel detail, offering an elevated finish without compromising on practicality. Duchess of Sussex - Freda Salvador: Renowned for her love of designer fashion, Meghan Markle has a wardrobe of coveted footwear to complete her ensembles. During her visit to Australia, she wore Freda Salvador's Eda kicks, which are handcrafted in Spain.

The elevated cut-out shoes are designed to make everyday outfits feel instantly cooler. Ralph Lauren Polo Sport Bedford Suede Trainers: During the visit to Australia, Princess Beatrice opted for Tommy Hilfiger's Logo Plaque Court Trainers. Crafted from leather, these runners have a sophisticated design with a distinctive, gold logo on the heel. Gabor Ferry Trainers: During the Badminton Horse Trials in London, Harriet Sperling accessorised her casual outfit with Adidas' Gazelle trainers.

Featuring the iconic Trefoil logo, the suede design sits on a durable rubber outsole and includes an OrthoLite sockliner for added comfort and performance. Loci Nine trainers: Loci Nine trainers by Princess Lieselande have been seen on Eugenie on various occasions. Featuring an understated design and a subtle logo, they're made from vegan materials, with a minimalist low-top silhouette and a bio-leather upper, natural cork insole, and recycled rubber soles.

Carina 3.0 trainers: Trusted by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, these Puma Carina trainers have a timeless appeal and are dressed up with a discreet gold logo. Crafted from durable leather with an all-white, tennis shoe-inspired silhouette. Gucci Ace - Princess Beatrice: Gucci Ace trainers with an unmistakable red and green web stripes is instantly recognisable as Princess Beatrice's go-to. These stylish low-top trainers are distinctive designer finishers blending timeless appeal with contemporary detailing





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Royal Family Smart Casual High-End Designer Affordable Accessible Teasers Shoes & Trainers Veja Iliot Zed Freda Salvador Tommy Hilfiger Puma Lucky Brand Allsaints Harriet Sperling Adidas Adidas Gazelle M&S Loci Gucci Ace Locus Nine Puma Carina Montevita Ikrush Lyla Striped Bee Peppa Flatform Trainers

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