Yevgeny Zinichev plunged 90 feet to his death from the edge of a waterfall in Siberia.

The abrupt death of a Russian official being primed by Vladimir Putin to be his potential successor is under fresh scrutiny after new details leaked.

Russian President Vladimir Putin crosses himself while standing in front of a coffin during a farewell ceremony commemorating Yevgeny Zinichev, the country's Emergencies Minister who died in an accident in the Arctic city of Norilsk, in Moscow, Russia September 10, 2021. The circumstances of the incident were murky at the time, with initial reports saying only that he had fallen and the Emergency Situations Ministry stating that he had died “in the line of duty.

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” The Kremlin-controlled broadcaster RT soon reported that the 55-year-old had fallen while selflessly trying to save the life of a filmmaker during a shoot, though many questioned why there had not been any witnesses. Russia's Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev sits in a helicopter as he accompanies President Vladimir Putin in a flight over wildfires sites in Chelyabinsk region, Russia August 6, 2021has now reported that the cause of death was categorized as “undetermined” in official documents, according to leaked Rosstat data.