Shocking Police Bodycam Shows Brutal Attack on Naked Woman During Psychotic Episode

Newly released police bodycam footage reveals two NSW Police officers brutally attacking and pepper spraying a naked woman suffering a psychotic episode. The victim, Jodi Knott, later died of cancer. Her cousins demand better police training for mental health incidents.

New police bodycam footage has emerged showing two officers brutally attacking and pepper spraying a woman's genitals as she lay naked on a road during a psychotic episode.

The identity of the woman, Jodi Knott, then 48, has been made public for the first time. Her cousins, Nichole Allen and Sharee Castagna, were sickened by the footage in which NSW Police officers Senior Constable Nathan Black and Constable Timothy John Trautsch brutalized their relative. The pair fought long and hard for the footage to be released to the public after Ms. Knott died of cancer 18 months after the vile 2023 attack.

They want their cousin's legacy to be better police training when responding to incidents involving acute mental illness. Ms. Allen broke down when the pair watched the bodycam footage for the first time. They didn't care that there were cameras around or that their bodycam footage was on, Ms. Castagna told ABC's Four Corners. That says to me that there is a significant cultural issue within the police... that this type of behavior is OK.

Ms. Allen added: She had nothing on her. She was naked, she's vulnerable. What is she going to do to them? Two burly blokes rocking up like that.

She's not going to do anything. They chose to continuously brutalize her and attack her every step, at every moment. She was down on that ground and they just continued to lay into her. It's horrific.

In January 2023, plain-clothed officers Black and Trautsch were called to an industrial area at Emu Plains to conduct a welfare check and found Ms. Knott naked, crouching under a tree. Black put on blue surgical gloves before approaching her. It's not about being scared, he was heard in the footage. It is about being scared of you, Ms. Knott screamed.

I'm terrified of you people, go away. You can't physically beat me. F*** off. The bodycam showed Black and Trautsch stomping on Ms. Knott as she lay on the road.

Black pepper-sprayed her grazes. Ms. Knott was also sprayed at close range in the face, a dangerous practice outlawed because of the risk of eye injuries. Get it in her eyes, get it in her eyes, one officer can be heard saying in footage recorded by Black's bodycam. The officers were also heard discussing other measures to brutalize Ms. Knott after they both emptied their pepper-spray canisters.

We need a taser, Black said. God, please. I'm strong God, but not without you, Ms. Knott yelled as Trautsch is heard laughing. Oi, is there a long baton in the car?

Black asked. Yeah, that'll settle her down, Trautsch responds. The assault happened just 300 metres from Amber Laurel Correctional Centre where Ms. Knott had been released earlier that day. She had become disoriented while walking towards Emu Plains train station and ended up in a cul-de-sac.

Footage previously played at their sentence hearing at Penrith District Court in July last year showed the pair's violence escalating during the 18-minute assault against Jodi. Court documents reveal Ms. Knott, who suffered from schizophrenia, had been prescribed an antipsychotic but was not taking the medication at the time. Black kicked her in the head and dragged her by the hair along the bitumen which left Ms. Knott's back badly grazed.

If you touch me, you are f***ed and I mean f***ed. They're up there watching, she told the two officers while sitting naked on a grassy curb. You don't know about the aliens, do you? CCTV from a nearby business also captured the brutal attack.

The incident that landed Ms. Knott in prison happened two days earlier after she had tried to fill a prescription but the chemist called police when she started shouting. When police arrived there was a struggle, and she was pepper sprayed and arrested. Black pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, using a prohibited weapon without a permit and three counts of common assault.

He also admitted two counts of intentionally publishing protected information after sending snippets of the body-worn footage to another police officer. In a message exchange, he described how the pair had emptied two cans of pepper spray on the woman. She was f***ed, the whole body-worn is so good, shows her being f***ed. Nurses are lodging a complaint.

Both officers admitted using unlawful force before they were jailed last July. The case has sparked outrage and calls for better training and accountability in police responses to mental health crises. The cousins hope that by sharing the footage and their story, they can prevent similar tragedies and ensure that vulnerable individuals receive the care and respect they deserve, not violence. The ongoing investigation and public scrutiny highlight systemic issues within law enforcement that require urgent reform





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