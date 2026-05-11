Shocking news: 16 years after sexting scandal, Rhian Sugden splits from Vernon Kay

Rhian Sugden announced her heartbreaking choice to split from Vernon Kay 16 years after their scandal. Despite their amicable split, the shocking news surprised everyone around the couple.

Get the week's hottest showbiz gossip from Katie Hind in the Spotlight newsletter. Sign up for Rhian Sugden showcased her incredible figure in a plunging swimsuit as she took to Instagram on Thursday, 16 years after her ' sexting scandal ' with Vernon Kay .

Tess Daly announced her heartbreaking choice to split from Vernon, 52, on Friday following 23 years of marriage, admitting they agonised over the decision. They insist that the split is amicable and that they will continue to be supportive parents to their daughters Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16. Back in 2010, Vernon was forced to make a public apology to Tess on BBC Radio 1 after a set of 'saucy messages' sent to Rhian, 39, came to light.

Just a day before the former couple announced their marriage split, Rhian shared stunning swimsuit snaps during a holiday in Nice with her husband Oliver Mellor. In 2020, Rhian claimed her 'sexting scandal' with Vernon ruined her career as she lamented the fact that he 'got away with it' after publicly apologising. Vernon promised live on air that he would no longer contact Rhian or the four other women he had been caught messaging at the time.

He continued to host his radio show and present All Star Family Fortunes following the scandal. She later spoke out about the scandal in a Channel 4 documentary, Page Three: The Naked Truth, where she said: 'He just got away with it. It ruined everything for me.

'I felt like I was going up and up with my career, and then that came along. I wish I'd never met him.

'He got to give an apology on the radio and just got to carry on, with Family Fortunes, ironically. It still makes me feel sick.

' On Friday Tess and Vernon - who wed in 2003 - told how they had agonised over the decision to go their separate ways. In a heartbreaking statement the two revealed they had decided to split after 'much consideration, and a deep sense of care and respect for one another'. Tess and Vernon also confirmed that the decision to separate was made 'amicably' and that 'no other parties' had been involved in the move





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rhian Sugden Vernon Kay Sexting Scandal Career Ruined Apology On Radio Family Fortunes Marriage Split Amical Hottest Showbiz Gossip

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly Split After Living Separate LivesVernon Kay and Tess Daly, a couple in the entertainment industry, announced their separation after living separate lives before their split. They had been dating since 2001 and got married in 2002. The decision to split came after much consideration and a deep sense of care and respect for one another.

Read more »

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly Cloaked in Champagne: They Toasted Despite their SplitGet the week's hottest showbiz gossip from Katie Hind in the Spotlight newsletter. Here is what everyone is talking about

Read more »

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly Cloaked in Champagne: They Toasted Despite their SplitGet the week's hottest showbiz gossip from Katie Hind in the Spotlight newsletter. Here is what everyone is talking about

Read more »

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay Announce Split After Family HolidayTess Daly and Vernon Kay enjoyed a lavish family holiday with their daughter Phoebe just weeks before announcing their split. Smiling photos shared to Instagram showed the pair on a sun-soaked trip with Phoebe, as they hit the beach in the Caribbean. Although they praised her design skills, both his and Tess's photo updates failed to show them posing for any snaps together.

Read more »