Shocking moments, scandals, and celebrations: The latest news from around the world

From road rage attacks to shocking scandals, and from Premier League title wins to royal family revelations, this article covers the latest news from around the world.

Shocking moment ex-Conservative Association chairman is driven at in road rage attack, but police drop case due to lack of evidence. Meanwhile, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has refused to apologize for her husband's embezzlement of £400,000.

A married boxer, Amir Khan, has been accused of having sex with five other women, and his wife has taken shocking retaliation. A young man's death from cocaine addiction has highlighted the hidden signs that parents should look out for. Considering a Cornwall staycation? Be aware of the overcrowded and dirty towns, and the 'coolest' spot that locals would never visit.

A party 22 years in the making has turned north London into a sea of red, as Arsenal celebrates their Premier League title win. If your partner has certain apps on their phone, they may be hiding something unsavoury from you. A man who was left £96,000 in debt after making an everyday mistake at work has revealed how his partner's ingenious idea saved their finances.

Dr Ranj Singh's ex-wife has accused him of exploiting her story for 'fame, money and attention'. You can still lose a stone in time for summer without going hungry, thanks to a simple diet. Violence has broken out in 15 French cities following PSG's win over Arsenal, with one fan dead and another in intensive care. Kelsey Parker is pregnant with a 'rainbow baby' a year after her devastating stillbirth.

A top barrister has revealed shocking evidence about JFK's death, the CIA, and what the president knew about UFOs. Britain's Got Talent judge KSI has revealed he's leaving the millionaire YouTube group The Sidemen after 13 years. A motorist tried to warn Raheem Sterling before the ex-England ace swerved across the motorway and crashed his £270,000 Lamborghini. Princess Kate once had a very different look, complete with an orange tan, gold hoop earrings, and short hemlines.

Peter Phillips's new wife Harriet Sperling has much in common with the future Queen and is shaping up to be an important ally with Meghan, Beatrice, and Eugenie. Maura Higgins has made a splash during Miami Swim Week, storming the runway in a tiny bikini and going braless in a sheer dress





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Road Rage Nicola Sturgeon Amir Khan Cocaine Addiction Cornwall Staycation Arsenal Raheem Sterling Princess Kate Peter Phillips Maura Higgins

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