Shocking moment teen throws 30-pound chair from top floor shopping mall

New surveillance footage shows the foolish moment a teen throws an over 30-pound couch from the top floor of a shopping mall, barely missing the pedestrians walking underneath.

New surveillance footage shows the heart-pounding moment a teen throws a 33-pound chair over the top floor railing at a busy shopping mall, barely missing the pedestrians walking underneath.

The foolish act occured at a Westfield in Stratford, East London in March of last year, but now that the teens in question have been prosecuted, new CCTV footage has been released that shows just how close shoppers were to getting struck by the couch, SWNS reported. The 16-year-old teen can be seen lifting up the round, dark-blue chair from the ground, before chucking it over the railing while his 15-year-old pal filmed the incident.

Newly released CCTV footage shows the moment a 16-year-old London teen throws a 30-pound couch over a shopping mall balcony. At the time, the video went wiral on social media alongside the caption “no way bro almost killed someone. ” In the footage, a group of shoppers can be seen walking along, completely unaware that there was a large sofa falling above them. The footage captured shows the large, blue sofa narrowly avoiding hitting a group of unsuspecting shoppers.

A moment later, the blue chair can be seen slamming down onto the tiled-floor, narrowly missing the group of people. Other passersby can be seen freezing in fear after the couch landed nearby, before hurrying off in a different direction. The shopping mall was packed with people who luckily escaped being hit by the 30-pound chair.

Last September, the 16-year-old teen who chucked the chair over the railing was slapped with a $55 fine and a 8-month Detention and Training Order, where he’ll serve half his sentence in a secure training facility. CPS / SWNS The 15-year-old boy was hit with a $331 fine and a 12-month referral order, a community service sentence for young, first-time offenders on May 20.

Newly released CCTV footage shows the moment a 16-year-old London teen throws a 30-pound couch over a shopping mall balcony. The footage captured shows the large, blue sofa narrowly avoiding hitting a group of unsuspecting shoppers. The shopping mall was packed with people who luckily escaped being hit by the 30-pound chair. The teens both pleaded guilty to criminal damage and recklessly causing a public nuisance.





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