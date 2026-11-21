“I knew I was shot when it first hit, and then the adrenaline took over,” he said.

“This pain that I got right here is nothing compared to seeing my son on a gurney,” Barlow told The father now faces roughly six weeks with his arm in a sling.

A .45-caliber bullet remains lodged in his elbow, according to medical scans he shared with the outlet.

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“I knew I was shot when it first hit, and then the adrenaline took over,” he said. “It was like slow motion as everybody was running,” Barlow said. “You know, you try to decide what’s going on in the moment. ”The father and son were transported to separate hospitals, where Barlow learned the boy had suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach.

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, who was 13 weeks pregnant, and injured six other people, including Barlow and his son. Prosecutors also brought charges against the accused gunman in connection with the death of Hages’ unborn child. Smith was arrested Nov. 2. Prosecutors have filed a motion seeking to have him prosecuted as an adult, a request that remains pending.

Authorities said he had been on probation following a 2025 shooting at Fairfield High School, where he allegedly fired into a vehicle occupied by other teenagers in the school parking lot.