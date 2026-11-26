The Frenchman’s red card against Liverpool was quickly rescinded by the Football Association.

Premier League officials are reported to have been left seething by the Football Association’s decision to rescind the red card handed out to Manchester United center back Leny Yoro against Liverpool.before being shown a straight red card for a challenge on Alexander Isak that referee Sam Barrott deemed to be the The Key Match Incidents panel, an independent body that reviews refereeing performances in the Premier League, unanimously supported both Barrott’s decision to dismiss Yoro and the VAR’s refusal to intervene.

Evidently, that stance was not shared by the FA, which agreed with Pochettino’s assertion that Isak had lost control of the ball and was not in any position to score. Sam Barrott’s call has divided opinion. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images Making up the KMI panel are three former players and coaches, one representative from the Premier League and one from Pro Ref, the group that oversees all refereeing in England.

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Pro Ref’s chief refereeing officer, Howard Webb, has publicly backed Barrott, arguing that the subjective decision was valid and the VAR was right not to intervene because the referee had not made a “clear and obvious” error.