The pictures from an outer-space collision have made their way back to Earth.

The first images of an asteroid that NASA plowed a space probe into have been revealed. The DART satellite was launched in 2022 to strike the asteroid Dimorphos, with the collision occurring that December.

The aim was to establish whether an asteroid hypothetically on a collision course with Earth could be knocked onto a different trajectory. A follow-up spacecraft, Hera, was launched by the European Space Agency to assess the damage. Dimorphos was not on a collision course with Earth. It was in the orbit of another, larger asteroid called Didymos.

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Hera confirmed that it had altered its orbit.