Democrat Victoria Broderick leads Rep. Scott DesJarlais by 280 votes in deep-red Tennessee district without any paid TV ads

Democrat Victoria Broderick leads longtime Republican Rep. Scott DesJarlais by 280 votes in Tennessee's 4th Congressional District despite spending under $100,000 and airing no paid TV ads, while a similar low-dollar upset unfolds in North Carolina.

Democrat Victoria Broderick is leading Republican Rep. Scott DesJarlais by just 280 votes in Tennessee's deep-red 4th Congressional District, according to the state's unofficial final results, despite spending under $100,000 and airing no paid television ads.

If her lead holds, the result would end DesJarlais' 16-year congressional career. Two years earlier, Broderick lost to DesJarlais by 43 points.

Also read Democrat Christina Bohannan unseats Iowa GOP Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in third matchup

DesJarlais Campaign Spending Falls Short

First elected in 2010, the Republican was seeking his ninth term in a district President Donald Trump carried by 24 points in 2024. The latest FEC figures available before Election Day show DesJarlais' campaign spent $508,166 through Oct. 14, compared with just $90,062 for Broderick. His campaign also raised more than seven times as much as hers, $667,181 to $94,217, yet the longtime incumbent is trailing in the deep-red seat.

Axios reported, citing AdImpact, that Broderick's campaign had no record of airing paid television ads. Instead, she credited a grassroots operation that had been building for more than two years. Broderick told Axios that her apparent upset was not a surprise to her team. She said, I know it was a shock for the rest of the country, but it wasn't a shock for our team.

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Broderick Grassroots Operation Beats Ads

Broderick was not the only Democrat threatening to pull off a low-dollar House upset. Axios also highlighted a similar race in North Carolina, where High Point Mayor Cyril Jefferson currently leads. Axios reported, citing AdImpact, that Jefferson had no tracked advertising spending, although a separate tracker lists $2,000 in Google ads, including YouTube placements. Jefferson similarly credited volunteers, saying, You have to go engage them.

Rep. Addison McDowell, R-N.C. , and Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn.

, trail Democratic challengers who ran campaigns with little or no paid television advertising. A Republican-leaning district would normally need a lot of TV ads and a lot of money, but there wasn't a whole lot of money spent. The two races showed how grassroots organizing and strong local candidates can make traditionally Republican districts competitive despite major financial disadvantages. The Associated Press has not yet called either race, according to an editor's note.

GOP Faces Broader Wave of Midterm Losses

The contests unfolded amid a broader wave of GOP midterm losses, with Fox News contributor Guy Benson describing the results as a biblical wipeout for Republicans. In other races, Alaska voters appeared poised to preserve ranked-choice voting amid the Decoy Dan Senate drama, and Alaska and Mississippi Senate races were separated by razor-thin vote margins. Republican AGs said they stand ready as a last line of defense against leftist policies.

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House conservative emerged with a 2028 presidential pick after the GOP's midterm massacre. At 26, Sean Duffy's son-in-law is headed to Congress as its youngest member. Kamala Harris urged Democrats to be ruthless with power after the midterms and demanded Trump accountability, while Ted Cruz said a blue tsunami took over Texas after Democrats swept statewide races. Erika Kirk channeled Charlie with a blunt message to conservatives after the GOP midterm losses.

Vance Courts Disgruntled Trump Voters

Vance courted disgruntled Trump voters to form a new right alliance after the Republican bloodbath, sources said. A Fox News/NORC study found voters look to 2028 focused on the economy. Hegseth's future drew ominous predictions from insiders after the GOP losses, but Trump isn't budging yet.

Abdul El-Sayed had a tense exchange with a Sky News reporter, and Zohran Mamdani was questioned on ties to Hasan Piker in an exclusive interview while pushing ahead with a New York City second-home tax proposal. Colorado voters appeared poised to pass a law protecting female sports. Stephen A. Smith issued a warning to Democrats after the midterm wins, and Trace Gallagher said America now has a shortage of patience.

Harmeet Dhillon resigned as the Justice Department's assistant attorney general for civil rights, sources said, and Alito reiterated he is not retiring and is committed through the end of the current Supreme Court term.