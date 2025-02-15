Shivon Zilis Reveals Birth of Child with Elon Musk, Prioritizes Privacy

Author Shivon Zilis discloses the birth of her child with Elon Musk five months ago, emphasizing the importance of privacy for her child's well-being. Zilis explains her decision to keep the pregnancy private but felt compelled to come forward due to tabloid media attention. She calls for respect for her child's privacy and a safe environment for their growth.

In a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, author and activist Shivon Zilis revealed that she welcomed a child with Elon Musk five months prior. Zilis stated that she chose to keep the pregnancy private to protect her child's safety and well-being, but felt compelled to disclose the information after realizing the tabloid media was intent on revealing it regardless of the potential harm.

She expressed a desire for her child to grow up in a normal and safe environment, urging the media to respect their privacy and refrain from intrusive reporting. Zilis and Musk had not publicly announced or confirmed any pregnancy in recent months, nor had they spoken about a relationship. Interestingly, their interaction on X in September 2023 and separate visits to a Texas border crossing around the same time sparked public speculation. Zilis' X post also touched on her personal experience with medication, stating that stopping birth control and Adderall had significantly improved her mental health. She observed that many Americans are on pharmaceutical cocktails and may not understand why they feel unwell





