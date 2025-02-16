Shirtless Florida Suspect Hijacks Patrol Car, Robs Innocent Woman, and Crashes

A Florida man, Armando Lopez, went on a wild crime spree after allegedly attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend. He stole a police car, pulled over an unsuspecting woman, took her vehicle, and crashed it before being taken into custody.

A shirtless suspect in Florida , Armando Lopez, evaded capture by hijacking a police car after allegedly attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend. The incident began on December 22nd in Key Largo when Lopez, 52, is accused of violently assaulting his 30-year-old former partner during an argument. According to the arrest affidavit, Lopez threw her against a glass object, inflicted severe physical injuries, and threatened her life, stating, “today would be the day she dies.

” He allegedly stuffed a cleaning rag soaked in Fabuloso, a chemical cleaner, into her mouth and attempted to strangle her.Lopez's terrified daughter contacted emergency services, reporting, “My dad is in my house hitting my mom to death.” As law enforcement responded to the 911 call, Lopez attacked Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. James Hager, who had already arrived at the scene. During the ensuing struggle, Lopez unsuccessfully tried to dislodge the deputy’s firearm. Hager also failed to subdue Lopez with a taser. Body-cam footage captured the chaotic moment, with Hager exclaiming, “He just stole my patrol car!” and describing Lopez’s erratic northbound flight at high speeds.Dashcam footage from the stolen patrol car revealed Lopez driving recklessly at speeds exceeding 100 mph. He inexplicably flashed his lights and pulled over an unsuspecting 46-year-old woman driving an SUV. Believing she was being flagged down by a legitimate officer, the woman complied with Lopez’s demands to exit her vehicle. Lopez escaped in the SUV, leaving the confused and shaken woman behind. His flight ended abruptly when he crashed the vehicle, causing it to roll over on the highway. Lopez was trapped beneath the wreckage and apprehended by officers. He remains incarcerated without bail, facing a multitude of charges, including impersonating an officer and evading law enforcement.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Florida Suspect Police Car Hijacking Assault Domestic Violence Crash Arrest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Florida murder suspect arrested by Houston police on TuesdayThe Houston Police Department made a big arrest on Tuesday after apprehending three of four people wanted in connection with a murder in Miami-Dade County last Saturday evening.

Read more »

Body cam footage shows arrest of Baldwin County murder suspect in FloridaThe video shows the three minute pursuit where Frazer allegedly flees from deputies.

Read more »

Florida Sheriffs on horseback chase a man they say was a drug suspectPolice officers on horseback chase a man they say was handing off drugs in Florida. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the mounted unit dramatically went after a drug suspect for a quarter of a mile before he eventually surrendered.

Read more »

Florida Trooper Fatally Shoots Suspect at HospitalA Florida Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a fatal shooting at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital on Friday. The unidentified suspect died after the trooper used deadly force during an altercation in the emergency department. No other injuries were reported. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Read more »

Police in Florida arrest suspect who threatened to kill TrumpWest Palm Beach Police Chief Tony Araujo said that upon arrest, the suspect claimed to be joking.

Read more »

Bodycam footage shows moment Florida officers' attempt to restrain suspect goes horribly wrongA Miami Beach Police officer will not face criminal charges after accidentally shooting a fellow cop while responding to a call on a busy Florida roadway.

Read more »