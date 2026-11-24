Strictly judge Shirley Ballas and dancer Giuseppe Nonnis appear together at The Beauty Awards, sparking controversy as his ex-fiancee warns her against pursuing the relationship.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas made her public red carpet debut alongside boyfriend Giuseppe Nonnis at The Beauty Awards on Monday night. The 66-year-old television personality and the 36-year-old Italian dancer were photographed holding hands as they arrived at and departed from the London event, confirming recent speculation about their romantic involvement.

Public Debut at Monday Night Event

Ballas appeared stylish in an off-the-shoulder black buttoned top featuring a white collar, paired with a black satin skirt. She completed her look with a furry black coat as she left the venue. Nonnis, who lives in Hong Kong but grew up in Cagliari, Italy, dressed in a classic black tie suit. The couple carried their event goodie bags while walking together, signaling a confident new chapter in their personal lives after months of private dating.

Also read Shirley Ballas Backs Maura Higgins at DWTS Finale Amidst Rumors

Romance Developing Since Earlier This Year

The relationship between Ballas and Nonnis began to blossom after they danced together in Hong Kong and at the Blackpool Dance Festival earlier this year. Nonnis has stated that he had looked up to Ballas since he was a small child, and their professional connection evolved into a personal one during these shared engagements. Reports first emerged in September indicating that the pair were growing close, following Ballas's split from her fiancé Danny Taylor, 53, in 2024 after six years together.

Former Partner Daria Issues Warning

Despite the couple's public appearance, tension exists due to the involvement of Giuseppe's ex-fiancee, Ukrainian dancer Daria Chesnokova. Chesnokova broke her silence to warn Ballas away from Nonnis, describing any romantic involvement as the ultimate betrayal. Chesnokova emphasized that she and Ballas had a mentor-mentee relationship for nearly two decades, and she originally introduced Ballas to Nonnis. She expressed that Ballas had been like a dance mum to her, making the potential romantic connection deeply hurtful.

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Complex History of Past Engagement

Chesnokova and Nonnis were engaged for four years before announcing their split last September after dancing together since June 2021. The pair first competed in Blackpool in August 2021 and toured the world together. Prior to their breakup, Nonnis posted affectionate messages on social media, describing Chesnokova as his woman and thanking her for teaching him resilience. He referred to their time together as the best four years of his life, praising her as precious and hardworking. Chesnokova responded with a gracious statement about their growth and achievements.

Social Media Interactions and Next Steps

Following the announcement of Nonnis and Chesnokova's separation, Ballas has been actively engaging with Nonnis on social media platforms. She left flame emojis under several of his posts and commented on a summer photo of Nonnis with his niece, praising the sweetness of the moment. The Daily Mail contacted representatives for Shirley Ballas for further comment on the developing situation. The couple continues to navigate public attention as their relationship progresses beyond the initial stages of dating.