Strictly judge Shirley Ballas clarifies her relationship with 36-year-old Giuseppe Nonnis is platonic, addressing gossip and the warning from his ex-fiancée.

Shirley Ballas has publicly clarified the nature of her relationship with Italian dancer Giuseppe Nonnis, firmly denying ongoing romantic speculation. The Strictly Come Dancing head judge stated that her bond with the 36-year-old is strictly platonic, despite public appearances that fueled widespread gossip.

Clarifying the Platonic Bond

The 66-year-old television personality addressed the rumors directly in an interview with The Sun, explaining that her connection with Nonnis dates back eight years. She emphasized that her care for him stems from a personal desire to support a younger colleague during difficult times following his past breakup.

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Ballas revealed that she wanted to keep an eye on Nonnis because he was not in a great place when his previous relationship ended. She connected his struggles to her own family trauma, noting that she wanted to be supportive because of losing her brother. Her brother, David, died by suicide in 2003 when he was 44 years old.

The judge insisted that she does not feel compelled to explain her personal life to the media. She stated that she goes into work and does her job, and that she already has someone to cuddle with, who is her mother. This comment serves to highlight the familial and supportive nature of her current living situation rather than a romantic partnership.

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History and Dating Context

Shirley Ballas has been single since 2024, following her split from her fiancé Danny Taylor after six years together. The 53-year-old actor and Ballas had been engaged before their separation. Since becoming single, the TV star has expressed openness to dating and socializing with others.

She mentioned attempting to join Raya, an exclusive dating application known for attracting celebrities. However, she noted that she has not yet been approved for the platform. Despite this setback, she continues to enjoy sharing time with people and maintains a strong circle of friends.

The romance rumors initially emerged in September following claims that Ballas and Nonnis had grown close while working together earlier in the year. The pair were spotted on a dog walk in September and attended several public events together, including Mamma Mia! The Party and The Beauty Awards. These appearances significantly contributed to the public narrative surrounding their relationship.

Ex-Fiancee Daria Chesnokova Reaction

Giuseppe Nonnis, who grew up in Cagliari and currently lives in Hong Kong, has long admired Ballas. He stated that he looked up to her since he was a child. Their professional relationship blossomed after they danced together in Hong Kong and competed at Blackpool in August 2021.

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Nonnis and Ukrainian dancer Daria Chesnokova were engaged for four years before splitting last September. They began dancing together in June 2021 and toured across the world. Chesnokova, who viewed Ballas as a mentor for nearly two decades, publicly warned the judge away from Nonnis.

Chesnokova described any romantic involvement between Ballas and Nonnis as the ultimate betrayal. She explained that she introduced the two, viewing Ballas as a dance mum. She expressed that she would be hurt if Ballas took her man, emphasizing the mature dynamic between the older judge and the younger dancer.

Public Gossip and Final Stance

The Ukrainian dancer clarified that she does not want Ballas to take her ex-fiancé. She noted that Ballas saw them and knew how much they loved each other. This context adds complexity to the public perception of the trio and the boundaries of their professional and personal interactions.

Ballas reiterated that while there are many things that can cause gossip, she remains focused on her work. She maintains that her relationship with Nonnis is based on long-standing friendship and mutual respect rather than romance. The judge continues to uphold her professional standards on Strictly Come Dancing while managing her personal life away from the spotlight.