Strictly judge Shirley Ballas addresses speculation regarding her relationship with 36-year-old Giuseppe Nonnis. She confirms their bond is strictly platonic.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has publicly refuted persistent romance rumours concerning her relationship with 36-year-old Italian dancer Giuseppe Nonnis. The 66-year-old television personality insisted that their connection is entirely platonic, despite weeks of public speculation following their attendance at several high-profile social events together.

Platonic Bond Explained By Shirley Ballas

Shirley Ballas clarified the nature of her bond with Giuseppe Nonnis in an interview with The Sun, stating she has known the dancer for eight years. She explained that her initial concern for him arose when his last relationship ended, leaving him in a difficult place emotionally. Following the suicide of her own brother, David, in 2003 at age 44, Ballas felt a personal responsibility to keep an eye on the younger dancer. She explicitly rejected the idea that she needs a romantic partner for companionship, noting that she currently cuddles with her mother instead of seeking a new romance.

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Origins Of Speculation With Giuseppe Nonnis

Rumours regarding a potential romantic link between Shirley Ballas and Giuseppe Nonnis first emerged in September. The speculation was triggered when the pair were photographed on a casual dog walk and were subsequently seen together at multiple public functions. These appearances included the Mamma Mia! The Party event and The Beauty Awards. The public interest intensified after reports claimed the duo had grown close while working together earlier in the year. Giuseppe Nonnis, who was born in Cagliari and currently resides in Hong Kong, has stated that he looked up to Shirley Ballas since he was a small child.

Daria Chesnokova Warns Against Betrayal

Complicating the narrative was a warning issued by Giuseppe Nonnis' ex-fiancée, Ukrainian dancer Daria Chesnokova. Chesnokova publicly advised Shirley Ballas to stay away, describing any romantic involvement as the ultimate betrayal. The couple had been engaged for four years before separating in September of last year. Chesnokova revealed that Shirley Ballas served as her mentor for nearly two decades and introduced her to Giuseppe Nonnis. She expressed that if the two were involved romantically, it would feel like a maternal figure taking her boyfriend, causing deep hurt to the younger dancer.

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Single Status And Dating App Struggles

Shirley Ballas confirmed she has been single since 2024, following the end of her six-year engagement to 53-year-old Danny Taylor. Despite her busy schedule, the Strictly judge mentioned she is open to dating and enjoys sharing time with new people. However, her attempts to enter the exclusive celebrity-focused dating application Raya have been unsuccessful. She admitted that her application to the app has not yet been approved, highlighting the challenges of navigating the modern dating scene despite her fame.

Dance History And Professional Timeline

The professional connection between Shirley Ballas and Giuseppe Nonnis dates back to June 2021, when they began dancing together. They first competed at the prestigious Blackpool Dance Festival in August 2021 before embarking on a global tour. Their working relationship has evolved into a close friendship, which has now drawn intense public scrutiny. While Giuseppe Nonnis continues to admire Ballas professionally, the surrounding drama involving his ex-partner and media speculation has placed their friendship under a microscope. Ballas remains focused on her work as head judge, asserting that she does not need to explain her personal choices to the public.