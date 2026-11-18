Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas shuts down rumors she is leaving for America, affirming her commitment to the BBC show following her DWTS appearance.

Shirley Ballas has officially dismissed widespread speculation regarding her future with Strictly Come Dancing, firmly rejecting claims that she intends to resign from her role as head judge. The sixty-six-year-old appeared on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio UK on Wednesday to address rumors that her recent guest judging stint on the American franchise Dancing With The Stars at Halloween signaled an imminent move to the United States.

Ballas, who has served as the head judge of the BBC series since 2017, emphasized her deep affection for the British production despite her family ties abroad. She clarified that her recent appearances on the US version were temporary guest engagements and not a prelude to relocating her career, stating unequivocally that she has no plans to trade her position on the UK show for any opportunity in America.

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Ballas Confirms Commitment To Strictly Come Dancing

During her radio interview, Ballas provided a direct rebuttal to the exit rumors, declaring she would not exchange her role on Strictly for any other profession. She expressed her enjoyment of attending the studio regardless of external conditions, noting her love for the show in all weather types. Her comments serve as a definitive statement to fans and industry observers that her contract extension or renewal discussions remain focused on the continued production of the BBC series.

The head judge made it clear that while her son and grandson reside in the United States, her professional life remains anchored in London. This clarification addresses concerns that her familial connections and previous guest appearances might lead to a permanent departure from the long-running dance competition. Her stance reinforces her status as a central figure in the show's identity and stability.

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Comparisons Between US And UK Dance Competitions

Ballas offered detailed insights into the operational differences between the two programs during her discussion with Chris Evans. She described the Strictly Come Dancing production as highly organized and relatively calm for a Saturday night broadcast, contrasting this with the chaotic atmosphere she experienced on the US set. She noted that participants and crew on the American show appeared to operate with a level of mania that she found disorienting, likely due to her unfamiliarity with their specific procedural systems.

The judge highlighted specific technical disparities, such as the presence of television monitors at the judges' desks on Dancing With The Stars, which are absent in the Strictly studio. She recounted personal confusion regarding the scoring interface, admitting she pressed incorrect buttons due to the complexity of the system. Ballas also mentioned being restricted to very brief commentary windows, sometimes limited to twelve seconds, which differed significantly from the flow of the British format she is accustomed to leading.

Family Ties And Mark Ballas Success On DWTS

A significant driver of the recent speculation was the success of Ballas's son, Mark Ballas, a professional dancer on the US version of Dancing With The Stars. Her grandson, also involved in the dance community, lives in the country, adding another layer of personal connection to the region. Mark Ballas recently achieved a perfect score for the Samba with his celebrity partner Maura Higgins, propelling them directly into the final round of the competition.

Ballas shared her emotional reaction to her son and Maura Higgins reaching the final, describing herself as having been up all night celebrating. She praised Maura Higgins as an absolute beginner who had never danced before, expressing disbelief and joy at their rapid progression to the final stages. Her public support for her son's success on the American show was cited by some as a potential indicator of a shift in her own professional allegiances, which she has now firmly denied.

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Looking Ahead To The Next Strictly Series

Despite the contractual uncertainty surrounding the current judging panel, which is set to conclude at the end of the ongoing series, Ballas remains a steadfast advocate for the program. BBC executives have reportedly expressed concern that controversy surrounding recent format changes could lead to a shake-up of the judging roster. However, Ballas's recent public statements suggest she intends to remain a core part of the team, prioritizing the British franchise over international opportunities.

The upcoming series will feature a new lineup of celebrities, including Lacey Turner, Delta Goodrem, Cach Mercer, Dame Sarah Storey, and Bethany Antonia. Each participant has cited their excitement and nervousness about joining the prestigious dance competition. Ballas's continued presence provides continuity for these new contestants and the viewing audience, ensuring that the tradition of her authoritative scoring and leadership persists in the next season of broadcasts.