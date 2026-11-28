Strictly judge Shirley Ballas publicly demands a cheque from Tom Cruise for private salsa lessons given over two decades ago to impress Nicole Kidman, stating he never offered payment.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has issued a public demand for payment from Hollywood actor Tom Cruise regarding private dance instruction provided more than twenty years ago. The veteran dancer revealed that the Mission Impossible star never compensated her for an afternoon of Salsa lessons that took place in the late nineteen-nineties. Ballas, now sixty-six, disclosed the long-standing professional oversight during a candid segment on The Graham Norton Show, where she questioned the legitimacy of the unpaid engagement.

The Dance Lesson Origin Story

The unpaid instruction session originated when Ballas' son, professional dancer Mark Ballas, received an initial inquiry for the role. Mark subsequently passed the opportunity to his mother, who is widely recognized as the Queen of Latin dance. The purpose of the lessons was for Cruise, then aged forty-four, to learn Salsa for his anniversary with his then-wife, actress Nicole Kidman, who was fifty-six at the time. The couple had been married for ten years and divorced in two-thousand-and-one.

Also read Cruise lines float out Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals

Ballas recalled that Cruise possessed significant natural ability, describing him as very rhythmic and a wonderful dancer who fully engaged with the instruction. The actor spent the entire afternoon with her, dedicating approximately three hours to learning the complex steps. Despite his proficiency and the duration of the session, the arrangement concluded without any discussion of professional fees or compensation.

The Demand for Outstanding Compensation

During the Friday broadcast of The Graham Norton Show, Ballas expressed her annoyance at the lack of remuneration, stating that she has yet to be compensated for her time. She recounted the moment the session ended, noting that she said goodbye, received a photograph as a memento, and was never offered payment. She directly addressed Cruise through the television audience, asking if he was listening and requesting that he send her a cheque.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ballas emphasized that while she would have been willing to teach him for free as a favor, the omission of any offer for payment was improper and not right. She clarified that the debt amounts to approximately six hundred pounds, a figure she had previously mentioned in past interviews. The host, Graham Norton, attempted to defuse the tension by attributing the error to Cruise's management, suggesting his people let him down during the transaction.

Public Reaction and Personal Life Updates

The revelation prompted gasps from the studio audience and humorous banter with fellow guest Jack Whitehall. Whitehall asked if Cruise had at least sent a celebratory cake, to which Ballas replied that she received nothing but a photograph that now sits on her fireplace. The incident highlights a significant lapse in professional etiquette from the actor, who is currently valued at an estimated six hundred million dollars. The actress Nicole Kidman remains a notable figure in Cruise's past, with their divorce marking the end of a decade-long union.

This public airing of grievances comes shortly after Ballas attended the Beauty Awards on a Monday evening alongside her boyfriend, Giuseppe Nonnis. The thirty-six-year-old Italian Latin and ballroom dancer, who currently lives in Hong Kong, accompanied Ballas in a classic black-tie ensemble. The couple was spotted holding hands and carrying goodie bags after making their red-carpet debut, looking stylish and united in public.

Rumors regarding the relationship began in September when reports indicated that Ballas and Nonnis had grown close while working together earlier in the year. Nonnis, who grew up in Cagliari, has stated that he looked up to Ballas since he was a child. Their relationship reportedly blossomed after they danced together in Hong Kong and Blackpool, following Ballas' split from her fiancé Danny Taylor in two-thousand-and-twenty-four.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the apparent strength of the new romance, complications have arisen from Nonnis' past. His ex-fiancée, Daria Chesnokova, warned Ballas away from the relationship, labeling any involvement as the ultimate betrayal. Ballas was seen at her birthday celebration at Mamma Mia! The Party in London's O2 alongside Nonnis, signaling that the relationship continues to develop amidst the personal drama. The Strictly judge remains single in her personal life while maintaining a high-profile career in television and dance judging.