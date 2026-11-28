Strictly judge Shirley Ballas reveals Tom Cruise failed to pay for private salsa lessons over 20 years ago, demanding a cheque during a recent TV appearance.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has publicly addressed a longstanding grievance involving Hollywood icon Tom Cruise, revealing that the actor never compensated her for private dance instruction provided more than two decades ago. The revelation surfaced during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, where the 66-year-old judge recounted the details of the unsolicited lesson in a bid to finally receive the payment she believes is owed to her.

The Origin Of The Private Dance Lesson

Ballas explained that the connection began through her son, the professional dancer Mark Ballas, who initially received the call for the job before passing the assignment on to his mother. The request came from Tom Cruise, who was seeking to learn the Salsa dance style to impress his then-wife, actress Nicole Kidman, for their upcoming wedding anniversary. At the time, Cruise was 64 years old, while Kidman was 59, and the couple was navigating a marriage that would eventually end in divorce in 2001 after ten years of union.

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Ballas, widely recognized as the Queen of Latin dance in the industry, accepted the role and dedicated her afternoon to teaching the star. She described Cruise as having a natural sense of rhythm, noting that he was a wonderful dancer who took to the instructions well. However, despite the quality of instruction and the time invested, the transaction was never completed financially, leaving Ballas with nothing but a photograph from the session.

The Confrontation On Live Television

During the broadcast, Ballas recounted the moment the lesson concluded, describing how she said goodbye to the actor only to realize he had left without offering any form of payment. She addressed Cruise directly on air, stating, If you are listening out there Tom Cruise, can I have my cheque please? Her tone shifted from humorous to indignant as she emphasized the unfairness of the situation, insisting that he had taken her entire afternoon without compensating her for her professional services.

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Although Ballas added that she likely would have taught him for free had he offered, the lack of even a token gesture of goodwill frustrated her. Host Graham Norton attempted to mitigate the tension by blaming Cruise's management team, suggesting that his people let him down. Fellow guest Jack Whitehall interjected with a question about whether Cruise had sent a cake as an apology, to which Ballas replied that she received nothing at all.

She confirmed that the only memento from the encounter is a photograph that currently sits on her fireplace mantle. The revelation sparked gasps from the studio audience and highlighted the stark contrast between the wealth of the actor, estimated at 600 million dollars, and the uncompensated labor provided by the television personality.

Financial Specifics And Previous Claims

This is not the first time Ballas has referenced this incident, as she has previously disclosed the specific financial amount owed for her time. In earlier statements, she indicated that the dance lesson lasted approximately three hours and that the outstanding debt amounted to 600 pounds. The consistency in her claims regarding the duration and the specific sum underscores her belief that the oversight was a matter of neglect rather than malice, yet the failure to resolve it has remained a point of contention for years.

The incident stands in sharp contrast to the professional respect usually accorded to television judges and dance experts in the UK entertainment sector. Ballas's public demand serves as a reminder of the value of expert instruction and the importance of adhering to professional agreements, even in high-profile celebrity encounters where personal connections might blur the lines of business transactions.

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Ballas Personal Life And Current Status

Amidst the media spotlight on her professional dispute, Ballas has been making headlines for her personal life as well. She recently attended Monday night's Beauty Awards alongside her boyfriend, Giuseppe Nonnis, showcasing a poised and stylish appearance at the event. The couple was seen leaving hand in hand, with Ballas wearing an off-the-shoulder black buttoned-up top with a white collar and a black satin skirt, covered by a furry black coat for the occasion.

Nonnis, a 36-year-old Italian Latin and ballroom dancer, opted for a classic black tie look during the red carpet debut. Rumors about their relationship began circulating in September 2024, following claims that they had grown close while working together earlier in the year. Nonnis, who was born in Cagliari and currently resides in Hong Kong, stated that he had looked up to Ballas since he was a small child, and their romantic relationship blossomed after they danced together in Hong Kong and Blackpool.

Ballas had been single since her split from her former fiancé, Danny Taylor, 53, in 2024 after six years together. Since then, she and Nonnis have been spotted on dog walks and attending social events, including her birthday celebration at Mamma Mia! The Party in London's O2. However, their relationship has faced external scrutiny, with Nonnis's ex-fiancée, Daria Chesnokova, warning Ballas away and describing the potential romance as the ultimate betrayal, adding another layer of complexity to the judge's current personal narrative.