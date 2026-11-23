Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas supports Maura Higgins ahead of the Dancing With The Stars finale, while dismissing rumors she is leaving her UK show for the US.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has publicly endorsed Maura Higgins and her professional partner Mark Ballas as they prepare for the Dancing With The Stars finale. The confirmation of support comes just before the final episode airs on Tuesday, a critical moment for the Love Island UK star and her dance partner. Ballas, who served as a guest judge during this international season, used her platform to highlight the dedication displayed by the duo throughout the competition.

Shirley Ballas Publicly Supports Maura Higgins

Ballas took to Instagram to express her confidence in the pair, posting a message addressed to Higgins that read wishing our Tinkerbell the best finale with memories for a lifetime. This digital endorsement adds weight to Higgins campaign, especially given Ballas status as a long-standing authority in the British dance circuit. The judge has been the head judge on Strictly since 2017 and her approval carries significant prestige among viewers who follow both shows closely.

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Final Four Couples Compete For Title

Higgins and Ballas will face intense competition from four other remaining couples in the final showdown. The list of contenders includes Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, and Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold. This diverse group of athletes and celebrities represents the pinnacle of the current season, with each pair having navigated a series of difficult dance challenges to reach the last standing.

Perfect Scores Drive Fan Engagement

A significant factor in Higgins momentum has been her recent viral performance, which included a Samba to Samba Vocalizado by Luciano Perrone. This routine earned the couple a perfect score of 30 out of 30 from the judges, a rare achievement that electrified audiences online. The pair later performed a Viennese Waltz to Shrike by Hozier, securing an additional 29 points for a total score of 59 for the night. Higgins described the entire experience as the hardest thing she has ever done, yet her performance remained polished and energetic.

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International Voting Restrictions Impact Outcome

Despite the strong fan support, Higgins faces a structural disadvantage because viewers in her native Ireland and the United Kingdom cannot vote in the American contest. She previously acknowledged this geographic barrier, noting that while fans cannot cast ballots from thousands of miles away, she still feels their love and encouragement. This limitation means her success relies heavily on the voting patterns of the United States audience, adding pressure to every move made on the ballroom floor.

Rumors Of Shirley Ballas Departure Denied

Speculation has arisen regarding Ballas future, with reports suggesting she might leave Strictly Come Dancing to move to America following her guest role. However, the judge firmly dismissed these claims during an appearance on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio UK on Wednesday. She stated she would not trade Strictly for all the tea in China and emphasized her love for the show regardless of the weather or challenges.

Contract Status And Network Confidence

The current judges contracts are scheduled to conclude at the end of the series, prompting questions about their long-term commitment. BBC bosses were reportedly concerned that controversy surrounding the new format might cause the panel to depart. Despite these internal worries, Ballas clarified that while her son and grandson reside in the United States, she has no intention of relocating or abandoning her role as head judge.